Where to buy Nike Dunk High Chenille Swoosh 'Gorge Green' colorway? Price and more details explored 

The Swoosh label is continuously developing fresh colors and patterns for its enduring Nike Dunk High model. Since 1985, Peter Moore's classic style has enjoyed many updates and iterations. Over the years, the brand has made over the sneakers with denim, suede, and more.

Dunk High's "Chenille Swoosh" in a new gorge green colorway is set to impress every sneakerhead. The release date for the same has not been announced yet by the sportswear label, but you can stay tuned to Nike’s web page for further updates. They can be purchased via the online stores of Nike and other select sellers at $125 per pair.

Nike Dunk High Chenille Swoosh edition will be dressed in gorge green overlays

Take a detailed look at the impending Nike Dunk High Chenille Swoosh Gorge green tone shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Not long ago, the shoe company teased two other footwear pieces with Chenille swooshes. The black and white take on the Nike Dunk Low and the Halloween-inspired Nike Dunk High in an orange and black color palette were unveiled by Nike earlier in July. Now, they have decided to dress the Nike Dunk High in gorge green and black tones.

The Nike Dunk is introduced on the label's website as:

“Originally created for the hardwood, the Dunk later took to the streets—and, as they say, the rest is history. More than 35 years after its debut, the silhouette still delivers a bold, defiant style and remains a coveted look for crews across both sport and culture.”

The upcoming iteration of the Dunk High is wholly fashioned with superior leather. While black is used for the underlays, gorge green elements overlay the black leather all across the uppers. There are small hints of white all throughout which help the colors pop.

The perforated toe caps are made using black leather, contoured with its green counterpart. The green eyelets are placed right next to the black leather tongue flaps, which sport the green lace loops at the top.

Towards the collar, one can easily spot the Nike swoosh branding tag that is made with white textile. The lateral side features the fluffy and velvety Chenille swoosh which is pure white in color. The sizeable swoosh is positioned on a black and green background.

The collar of this high-top pair is made with black leather, while the heel counter features both black and green. A small pull tab is also added to the heel area.

Coming to the interiors, the sockliner has been created with black textiles, whereas the footbed has been made with white insoles that have Nike swoosh markings on them. Crisp white midsoles and brown rubber outer sole units complete the look.

The forthcoming Nike Dunk High “Chenille Swoosh” Gorge green colorway will supposedly drop in the coming weeks. The shoes are expected to be priced at $125 per pair. If you are interested, you can purchase them Nike’s e-commerce stores as well as other partnering retail outlets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far