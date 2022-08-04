Where to buy Nike Air Max 97 Silver Bullet colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The internationally popular Nike Air Max is celebrating its silver jubilee anniversary with the Beaverton’s footwear brand. One of the company's most well-known Nike Air Max 97 shoe designs will make a comeback in 2022 to make this occasion more special. The “Silver Bullet” colorway will be reintroduced later this year as part of these celebrations.

The upcoming Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet” colorway will step into the sneaker market on November 11, 2022, as per early reports. With a predetermined price label of $180 for each pair, these exclusive footwear pieces will be traded by Nike’s e-commerce stores as well as other partnering retail outlets. Interested buyers can wait for the confirmation of the expected drop date and select retailers.

Nike Air Max 97 Silver Bullet is arriving for silhouette’s 25th anniversary celebrations

Take a closer look at the impending Nike Air Max 97 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Most notably, when it comes to its ever-expanding Air Max lineage, the Nike’s catalog is home to a number of most popular sneaker offers the shoe industry has ever seen. The classic Air Max 97 "Silver Bullet" is another variant that many sneaker enthusiasts around the world dream to own. This cult-favourite sneaker design was last released in 2017. But it is now poised for a comeback, as its 2022 iteration has just been brought to light.

The Nike Air Max Origins on the label’s website reads,

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Sneaker Freaker @snkrfrkrmag 2022 marks some major sneaker milestones, and one that Nike aren’t forgetting is the 25th anniversary of the shiny Air Max 97 in its OG ‘Silver Bullet’ colourway. bit.ly/3oUj7xg 2022 marks some major sneaker milestones, and one that Nike aren’t forgetting is the 25th anniversary of the shiny Air Max 97 in its OG ‘Silver Bullet’ colourway. bit.ly/3oUj7xg https://t.co/BJV8Omg43l

Given that the Nike design will be 25 years old in 2022, it only seems perfectly reasonable to revive one of its most notable hues. Although the majority of uppers are enclosed in metallic silver finishes, touches of red, black, and white at several areas make it look more appealing.

The original design elements from the Christian Tresser’s creation are being carried forward with the upcoming release. The beloved foliated patterns of the shoe are entirely wrapped in silver textiles. The mudguards are also made with metallic silver. The esthetics of these uppers are heavily influenced by the bullet trains of Japan. Therefore, they are named “Silver Bullet.”

Hits of red appear through the Swoosh emblems and heel tabs, while little accents of black embellish the oval tongue tags and internal liners. The tongue flap is inscribed with the Air Max branding tag as well as topped with silver laces. For a more detailed look, the tiny red swooshes are embroidered on the lateral sides of these pairs.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Official Images of the 2022 Nike Air Max 97 "Silver Bullet" have surfaced Official Images of the 2022 Nike Air Max 97 "Silver Bullet" have surfaced https://t.co/WVU1YyjcU9

On the rear, the silver heel tab is equipped with a black pull tab. These pull tabs are once again weaved with Air Max lettering on them. Black tiny pull tabs are even attached to the open ends of tongues. Rounding out the shoe is the transparent Air unit, which is housed in the white midsole, positioned downward. This midsole unit is then glued to the bold black outer sole unit to match the rest.

Don’t forget to cop the forthcoming Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet” edition, which will drop on November 11, 2022. The pairs will be sold for $180, via Nike’s webstore and other retail sellers.

