Where to buy Nike Dunk Low Plaid shoes? Price and more details explored

Oregon-based sneaker brand Nike is reportedly preparing to unveil its holiday-themed version of the Nike Dunk Low style. Nike has decked out the shoe with classic red and green plaid fabric in honor of the holiday season. The brand-new Dunk Lows, known as "Plaid," are set to rock the celebrations in the next few months.

The limited edition “Plaid” colorway of the Nike Dunk Low silhouette will supposedly enter the sneaker world in the next few weeks. Designed with Christmas-themed plaid patterns, these low-tops will be priced at $120 a pair. Dunkheads will be able to buy them from the online shops of both Nike’s SNKRS app and its select retail outlets.

Nike Dunk Low Plaid is wrapped up in white leather panels with red and green checkered overlays

Here's a detailed look at the impending Nike Dunk Low Plaid sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The shoe brand never takes any chances or leaves room for compromise when it comes to the new styles and color schemes of the Nike Dunk Low silhouette. The swoosh label’s creative crew has been actively working on new Dunk Low adaptations since the beginning of 2022. This has resulted in stunning variations like "Chlorophyll," "Quilted Wheat," "Bumblebee," and "Chenille Swoosh," to list a few.

After getting away with Springtime releases, the label is now gearing up for the fall and Christmas season of 2022, and as part of its fall collection, Nike will debut Tartan Plaid Dunk Low.

The entire shoe is dressed in a White/Black-White-University Red-Stadium Grey-Light Silver color scheme. Although most of the uppers are covered in pure white leather, touches of green and red checkered fabrics all over are in line with the theme of these footwear designs. Black leather overlays are also added to the top to further accentuate the appearance.

With its Tartan plaid fabric seen on numerous overlays, this Dunk Low edition departs from the typical two-tone design of the silhouette. The aesthetics of the shoe transport us to Scotland. While green checkered fabric is used for the mudguards and areas adjacent to eyestays, red fabric is used for heel counters.

Sneakerologue @Sneakerologue Images officielles de la Nike Dunk Low “Plaid” ! Images officielles de la Nike Dunk Low “Plaid” ! https://t.co/XKyAD0yCL2

The eyelets have a more neutral Stadium Gray pattern. These gray elements highlight the premium white leather panels that are used for the perforated toe boxes, for the midfoot areas, and collar regions.

The lace fasteners and tongue flaps arrangement adds a more monochromatic touch, although the Nike logo on the top is wrapped in black and red. A black leather swoosh goes back down the lateral midfoot to the heel tab. These rear heel tabs feature similar black tones with Nike lettering embroidered on them in red. Lastly, the crisp white midsoles and off-white outer sole units finish off the shoes.

Readers interested in getting these new Plaid patterned Nike Dunk Lows can avail them in the next few weeks, as they are expected to launch during the holiday season. They will be offered by the Nike’s SNKRS app as well as some partnering sellers for $120.

If you’re interested in revamping your footwear collection this Christmas, sign up to the shoe label’s official website for quick updates on the confirmed launch date and more info on these Plaid shoes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far