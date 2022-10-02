Where to buy Nike Dunk Low “Light Orewood Brown” shoes? Price and more details explored 

The Beaverton-based shoe company is making preparations for the launch of its newly designed Nike Dunk Low “Light Orewood Brown” colorway. The Dunk Low, unquestionably the most popular silhouette of Swoosh, will now be available with red Sashiko stitches.

The new Nike Dunk Low “Light Orewood Brown” shoes is expected to be released in the next few weeks. The fresh makeover of these widely admired silhouettes will be sold for $120 per pair. Fans can easily avail of these sneakers from the online locations of Nike and its select retail shops.

Nike Dunk Low Light Orewood Brown shoes are embellished with Sashiko-inspired designs

Here's a detailed look at the impending Nike Dunk Low Light Orewood Brown sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh is preparing for fall by embracing a variety of fabrics and materials other than its signature smooth leather panels for its lineup of lifestyle silhouettes. The most recent offering adds Japanese-style threading to the company's extensive collection.

The Nike Dunk origins are described by the Swoosh label’s official website as:

“Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the Nike Dunk Low Retro returns with crisp overlays and original team colors. This basketball icon channels '80s vibes with premium leather in the upper that looks good and breaks in even better. Modern footwear technology helps bring the comfort into the 21st century.”

For those unfamiliar, Sashiko is a type of utilitarian embroidery with Japanese roots. In the Edo period, Japanese farmers used it for the first time to repair tattered garments. Today, it is often used as an ornamental stitch in Boro fashion as well as contemporary Sashiko quilts.

Through its distinctive sneaker designs, Nike has always emphasized many arts and traditions from around the world. This time, the shoe manufacturer has used its Dunk Low to make traditional Japanese embroidery more widely known.

The model's canvas construction is covered in "Light Orewood Brown," while the stitched overlay accents on the silhouette are highlighted in "Darker Orewood Brown." Sashiko stitches are used all over the toe tops, which are typically perforated.

Take a closer look at the lateral sides of the upcoming sneaker (Image via Nike)

The tongue flaps, sitting right next to the toes, are also fashioned from similar canvas components. These flaps are emblazoned with Nike swoosh branding tags towards the neck. Wrapping up these tongue sections are the pale ivory lace loops, which are added on top.

While the thread is color-matched, the dominant tone of the midsole, "Pale Ivory," deviates slightly from the dominant tonal range. The canvas heel tabs on the back are embellished with similar red Sashiko embroidery fills. Additionally, the light orewood sockliners are paired with matching insoles. These insoles feature bold red Nike branding accents.

Don't forget to pick up these newly crafted Nike Dunk Low "Light Orewood Brown" variants, which are expected to be released in the coming months. These intricately designed low-tops will be delivered by Nike and its partnering sellers for a list price of $120 per pair. Interested buyers are encouraged to register on the brand's official website for timely updates and more information on these upcoming pairs.

