Where to buy Nike Air Presto Tour Yellow edition? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Tobie Hatfield's legendary Nike Air Presto has established itself as a cornerstone in the Swoosh’s lifestyle-wear portfolio ever since its 20th anniversary celebration back in 2020. The Nike Air Presto "Tour Yellow" is the latest iteration of the model, which has been available since the latter half of 2022.

The upcoming Nike Air Presto “Tour Yellow” rendition is expected to land in the sneaker world on October 29, 2022. This classic variant will be offered with a price tag of $135 for each pair. Interested buyers can find these shoes in Nike's online stores and its partnering retail merchants.

Nike Air Presto will arrive in Tour Yellow colorway with classic taxi accents

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers slated for release this month (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tobie Hatfield is the mastermind behind the Nike Air Presto design. He explained that the goal of the silhouette is to let your foot take charge of the shoe rather than the other way around. This is expected to provide a comfortable experience and impart greater ease in movement.

The form-fitting sock outer, designed to provide enough support, enhances the flexibility of your feet and capacity for toe mobility. The side lace cage, moreover, provides more grip as well as tightness once your foot is inside the shoe.

For those who don’t know, the Nike Air Presto was initially advertised as a "T-shirt for your feet." Owing to this, it was even represented in sizing options, which varied from XXXS-XXXL rather than the traditional numeric system.

The Swoosh label has advanced its objective time and again by releasing numerous new colorways of the Nike Air Presto. The first few months of 2022 saw many fresh iterations of the model including “Blue Rose,” “Tie Dye,” and “Triple Pink,” alongside the hotly anticipated collaborative release with Hello Kitty. The silhouette now reappears in "Tour Yellow," a shade that resembles a New York taxi.

小言 @ko_go_to Nike Air Presto “Tour Yellow” On The Way＞＞



Nike’s “T-Shirt For Your Feet” silhouette, the Air Presto, has been revealed in an upcoming “Tour Yellow” colorway.



Nike Air Presto

Style Code: FD0034-700

Release Date: 2022

Although the majority of the uppers of these sneakers are covered in the namesake yellow color, black accents are used for strong contrast and to give the shoe a classic taxi esthetic. The whole neoprene upper is fashioned in yellow, while the color black dominates, with black rear pulls, lace loops, and smokey-translucent caging.

Branding accents are tactically placed all across the shoe. The vivid yellow Swoosh appears on the midfoot, embroidered with black Nike Checks that can be seen on the toe tops and stylised "P" motifs used to complete the tongue flaps.

Moreover, the inner lining is accomplished with yellow meshes that are coupled with black insoles. These insoles feature a staple Nike swoosh logo printed on them. The back heels are also accentuated with black pull tabs. Rounding out the shoes are crisp white midsoles that perfectly counterbalance the sea of black. These midsoles are glued to the black outer sole units.

The Nike Free program, which advances the concept of giving runners the impression that they are running barefoot, was inspired by the Presto.

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Nike Air Presto “Tour Yellow” variant, which is expected to hit stores on the October 29, 2022, as per early reports. Obviously, both the shoe label and its affiliated retailers will sell these pairs for $135.

Fans can sign up to Nike’s official web page to keep themselves updated on the arriving yellow shoe.

