Where to buy Nike Air Flight Lite Mid “Lemon” shoes? Price and more details explored

All year long, the Beaverton sportswear label Nike has been busy releasing new variants of its most sought-after sneaker designs. Between these launches, a new colorway of a little-known Air Flight Lite Mid silhouette appeared on the internet.

Dubbed “Lemon,” the fresh iteration arrived with black and white hits, in addition to the eponymous lemon yellow color.

The forthcoming Nike Air Flight Lite Mid Lemon variant is expected to be released in the next few weeks. However, the exact release dates of these shoes are yet to be disclosed by the company. The shoes, priced at $120 a pair, can be bought from Nike's e-commerce stores and a few select retail shops after they are released.

Nike Air Flight Lite Mid appears in Lemon makeup with black and white overlays

Since its inception in 1991, the label’s Air Flight Lite Mid shoe has received only a few makeovers. The silhouette was popularized by big players like Scottie Pippen and Chris Mullen a few years after its release.

Here's a detailed look at the impending Air Flight Lite Mid Lemon sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The distinctive design of this silhouette was equipped with a visible TPU shank, an Air sole unit in the heel, a double-lasted Polyurethane midsole, an internal speed lacing mechanism, and a solid rubber outsole. All of these appeared quite impressive for the sneakerheads. These shoes also underwent their first retroedition in 2008 and have since had a few re-releases.

In 2022, the shoe label revisits its lesser-known hoop-inspired footwear as the year marked the 30th anniversary of the silhouette. The previous months have recorded “Pine Green” and OG “Black/White” renditions of the shoe. This followed the Scottie Pippen’s special edition, which debuted in December last year. The new Nike Air Flight Lite turns up for the occasion in a robust lemon color scheme.

Although the majority of the uppers are coated in crisp white leather, bits of black and lemon yellow make these units more enticing. A premium leather base and sleek leather overlays are employed for the construction of the top.

An all-white leather upper blend with jet black leather occupies the perforated midfoot panel, eyestays, and heel counter. These heel counters are embellished with characteristic "NIKE AIR" branding, giving the shoe a bright sun Lemon hue.

小言 @ko_go_to The celebration of the Air Flight Lite Mid’s 30th Anniversary continues as Nike Sportswear has revealed another upcoming colorway.＞＞



Nike Air Flight Lite Mid

Color: White/White-Lemon-Black

Style Code: DV0824-100

Release Date: 2022

Price: $120 The celebration of the Air Flight Lite Mid’s 30th Anniversary continues as Nike Sportswear has revealed another upcoming colorway.＞＞Nike Air Flight Lite MidColor: White/White-Lemon-BlackStyle Code: DV0824-100Release Date: 2022Price: $120 https://t.co/FrnwyNqvrd

This classic white and black color scheme was inspired by the '90s. The worn-out yellow tint offers lighter elements on the quarter toppings, on the rear side of tongue flaps, and heel counters.

Rounding out the shoes are the white Air unit-infused midsoles. They are combined with black decorations on the midfoot. The yellow outer sole units underneath are prominent, particularly towards the forefoot and heel areas.

Keep an eye out for the new “Lemon” edition of the Nike Air Flight Lite Mid shoes. With a price tag of $120, the brand new variant of this underrepresented silhouette will be sold by the shoe label and other partnering retail chains in the upcoming weeks.

Interested readers are advised to stick around for the confirmed release date of these pairs. You can also sign up to the official Nike website to receive updates on the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far