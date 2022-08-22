Where to buy Nike Air Flight ‘89 Black and White shoes? Price and more details explored 

After debuting its SuperSonics-friendly colorway back in June 2020, the Swoosh label is preparing for the comeback of its Nike Air Flight '89 silhouette with a newly designed "White/Black" makeup.

The forthcoming Nike Air Flight '89 Black and White shoes are expected to drop in the coming weeks. Although no drop date has been marked for the launch of these shoes, they will be sold for $120 per pair as per early reports. Readers can fetch them from the online stores of the swoosh label and other select retail locations.

Nike Air Flight '89 Black and White shoes will arrive with red and gray details

Take a closer look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

When the Nike Air Flight was originally retroed, the year of their initial release was indicated by adding the number "89" to their name. With features like a Polyurethane midsole and an apparent air sole unit in the heel, the shoe has the same engineering as the Air Jordan 4.

The Swoosh label has released a limited selection of colorways for the silhouette. Iterations like "Regency Purple," "Red Cement," "Chicago," and "True Blue" are some of the most popular past releases of Nike Air Flight '89. The shoe label will add a "White/Black" rendition to the silhouette's catalog.

The shoe, originally a Nike Basketball performance silhouette, has a recognized vintage aesthetic. Embracing that, Nike has now updated the Air Flight '89 in "White/Black" tones, which will also feature brilliant touches of red, pink, and gray.

The upcoming is constructed using high-quality leathers as well as minimal hits of mesh. First, the leathery white toe caps are encircled with light gray mudguards that are fashioned from tumbled leathers. Right next to the toe box is a similar white tongue flap embroidered with characteristic Air Flight lettering in red and black.

On the midfoot side, a white overlay outlined in black is added to hold the TPU gray eyelets. These TPU eyelets are placed alternately with white leather counterparts. This tongue area is finally finished off with crisp white lace fasteners placed on top.

The medial side of the kicks is highlighted with black Nike swooshes. Branded prints are also prominent on the insoles. The inner linings accomplished in white are embellished with Nike Air swoosh labeling in black.

On the rear, the white leather panel of the heel counter is adorned with meshed details and a red Nike Air swoosh embroidered logo.

Rounding out the sneakers are the sole units that feature soft pink elements originating at the forefoot of the midsole, while the other half of the midsole appears towards the heels. This dual-toned midsole sits atop a part of the rubber outsole that features alternating red and black tones to match the rest of the design.

The Nike Air Flight '89 in this black and white color blocking is anticipated to go on sale in the upcoming months for $120 at Nike and a few specific retail chains. Before the end of 2022, additional colorways are expected to be released.

Readers are advised to sign up to the brand's official website for further updates and information on this upcoming footwear edition.

