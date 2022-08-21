Where to buy Nike Air More Uptempo 96 Cargo Khaki shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Oregon-based activewear company, Nike Inc., is preparing to release yet another “Cargo Khaki” rendition of its beloved Nike Air More Uptempo silhouette. Dressed in khaki overlays, these pairs feature suede construction.

The upcoming Nike Air More Uptempo 96 “Cargo Khaki” rendition will be stepping into the footwear market on August 30, 2022, at 7.30 pm. With a fixed price of $175 per pair, these shoes will be delivered by the Nike’s SNKRS website as well as other selected retail marketplaces.

Nike Air More Uptempo ‘96 Cargo Khaki colorway appears in suede overlays

Take a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The iconic basketball design from the mid-1990s is now a mainstay in the streetwear industry. New colorways frequently receive praise, yet the original colors will always remain the best.

The Swoosh label has been constantly updating its fan favorite Nike Air More Uptempo ‘96 silhouette. The brand previously wowed the sneaker market with their fresh version of the shoe, some of which have already been issued and some will be in stores in the coming weeks.

Colorways like “Volt,” “Red Toe,” “Court Purple,” and “Black Royal” were teased by Nike earlier this year. In between the aforementioned colorways, another “Cargo Khaki” rendition is slated to drop later in August.

The product description of Nike Air More Uptempo 96 Cargo Khaki on the brand’s website reads,

“Bring original hoops style to the streets with the Air More Uptempo. Adding a fresh, utilitarian aesthetic with its rich mixture of materials and earthy colors, it brings a streetwise twist to the '90s icon whose graffiti-style graphics have always been a bold, off-court fave. Visible Air cushioning delivers the comfort you need, while elastic straps over the tongue keep your style sharp whether you rock them laced or unlaced.”

This new Nike Air More Uptempo is offered in cargo khaki, black, pecan, and alpha orange tones. The design and esthetics of the pair bear a close resemblance to the previously issued UNDFTD x Air Jordan 4. However, in this case, it is not a collaboration, but another must-have shade.

The superior quality nylons, leathers, and suedes are employed to make the footwear designs. Everything is brought together in black embellishments with understated orange and pecan details.

First, the nylon toe caps are topped by namesake khaki suede panels. These toe caps are adorned with orange swooshes embroidered on them. Next to the toe area are the nylon tongue flaps. These tongues are once again covered in khaki tones, alongside the eyelets and lace fasteners.

Moreover, the lateral side adopts khaki underlays that are decorated with characteristic sizeable AIR lettering. This dual-layer branding features pecan leathers that are topped with black suede.

The rear heel counter of the high-top is entirely enveloped in black suede. Additionally, the black suede panels of these heels, underlined by the pecan leathers, are enhanced with glossy orange swooshes. Tiny swooshes are also noticeable on the sides of the heel counters.

Rounding out the shoes are the black sole units with translucent Air units visible in between them, as well as the khaki inner linings complete with Nike swoosh Air branding prints in orange tones.

Don’t forget to cop the next Nike Air More Uptempo ‘96 “Cargo Khaki” shoes that are slated for August 30, 2022. They will be offered for $175 per pair via the Nike’s SNKRS app.

