Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 “West Indies” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Swoosh label is making preparations for the re-release of the widely-loved Nike Air Force 1 Low "West Indies" rendition. The shoe, which debuted in 2002, is making a comeback this year. This iteration has everyone's attention, and it's sure to send shockwaves through the sneaker world.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "West Indies" is slated to hit the shelves on August 26, 2022. Each pair will be sold for $150 by Nike’s e-commerce stores, alongside other partnering retail locations.

Nike Air Force 1 Low appears in West Indies makeup with white and green overlays

Take a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The 1982 release of the Air Force 1 revolutionized basketball footwear for both hardwood and concrete courts. Although it was the first basketball shoe to feature Nike Air, its originality has since been overshadowed by its legacy as a street legend. Nike has spared no effort in reimagining and reinventing the shape in a variety of colors and styles since its debut 40 years ago.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the shoe, making 2022 even more noteworthy. The shoe company is commemorating this milestone with a collection of brand new colorways and designs. The previous months have witnessed "Color of the Month," "LA Flea," "Little Accra," and more makeovers of the low-cut shoe. To expand its celebratory catalog, Nike is introducing another "West Indies" color scheme.

For those who are unaware, the Nike Air Force 1 "West Indies" first appeared in 2002. The West Indian Day Parade Carnival had a direct influence on this iteration. Every year on the first Monday of September, revelers dance their way through Brooklyn's Crown Heights district. The description of the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "West Indies" on the brand’s web page reads,

“The shoe doctor called—20/40 brings the vision. Celebrating 40 years of hoops-to-street style, the AF1 "West Indies" returns to true form. Originally dropped 20 years ago, the White and Classic Green colorway was the first of 4 releases celebrating NYC's West Indian Day Parade Carnival. Crisp leather, embroidered details and island-hopping insoles reinforce its appeal while the mesh collar, woven tongue label and "West Indies" dubrae up your game with off-court allure.”

The "West Indies" colorway is made entirely of high-quality leather. The shoe design is primarily made up of green and white leathers. The radially aligned perforations of the crisp white toe areas are outlined with leathery mudguards in this case. The lace dubrae are then elegantly adorned with West Indies logos and tiny Nike swooshes.

The tongue flaps and eyelets are beautifully crafted with white finishes right next to them. These tongue areas are emblazoned with green and yellow tongue tags. They feature "Anniversary Edition" lettering with a themed palm tree placed next to it.

Furthermore, the green accents can be found on the uppers' outer sole units, sockliners, and heel tabs. The design that really stands out is the West Indies embroidery on the heel counter, which features a red, green, and yellow palm tree on the front.

The design is finished with yellow Nike Air embroidery on the back of the heel tab. Without a doubt, the release of this sneaker stands out in Nike history for its understated yet enticing design.

The titular Nike Air Force 1 Low "West Indies" colorway will be released on the sneaker market on August 26, 2022. Interested buyers can find them on Nike SNKRS as well as at a few other retail vendors. They will arrive at a fixed price of $150.

