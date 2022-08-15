3 new Nike sneaker releases in September 2022

We're approaching September, and Nike, like every other month, has exciting plans for the month ahead. Along with its much praised Dunk High 1985 design, the Beaverton shoe company will finally debut some of its most anticipated sneakers.Numerous Air Jordan releases, including the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown," are also scheduled for the following month.

Three such releases that will shock the sneaker community in September are highlighted below by Sportskeeda.

Three enticing Nike sneaker releases for September 2022 you can look out for

1) Air Jordan 6 Georgetown

Jordan Brand is showing its love for the Georgetown Hoyas with an Air Jordan 6 that will almost certainly be on Patrick Ewing and his team's feet this season. The grey nubuck upper and midsole of the sneakers are accented with navy blue spots here and there. In addition to the Jumpman graphics on the lacing pouch and toggle, there are navy blue Jumpman graphics on the heel pulltab and touches on the midsole.

Moreover, the suede sidewalls feature reflective 3M holes placed on them. The sneakers are rounded out with a gray outsole, a semi-translucent Air unit at the heel counters, and visible touches on the midsole.

Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" colorway will be released on September 3, 2022. These pairs will be available for $200 through Nike's SNKRS app and a few other online retailers.

2) Dunk High 1985 Barely Rose

After giving its Dunk High 1985 model a “Blue Denim,” and “Green Denim,” makeup earlier this year, Nike is all set to drop its “Barely Rose” color palette featuring Pink Denim overlays. The description of the Nike Dunk 1985 Barely Rose edition on the brand's e-commerce page reads:

“Worn well and well-worn, the Dunk returns once again to match the original shape, look and feel of the '85 high top. Sun-washed Barely Rose denim brings a burst of energy on even the hottest days. Raw-edge detailing and contrast stitching add a free-spirited look to any 'fit. And the aged midsole delivers a little hook shot spirit back onto the streets."

The faded pink denim fabric covers every detail on this pair, from swoosh to toe cap. All of these sections appear to have bright red stitching, lending them a Valentine's Day vibe. The base structure is mostly white neutrals, the midsole is aged, and the sockliner is covered in a montage of Nike logos.

These pairs are scheduled to hit the footwear market on September 27, 2022, at 7:30 PM. Priced at $140, they will be traded via the online stores of SNKRS app and other partnering retail locations.

3) Women's Dunk High 1985 Arctic Orange

The Oregon-based shoe label is getting ready to release a new version of the fan-favorite 1985 Dunk High silhouette. The product description of the Nike Dunk High 1985 Arctic Orange on the label’s web page says:

“Sun-washed Arctic Orange denim brings a burst of energy on even the hottest days. Raw-edge detailing and contrast stitching add a free-spirited look to any 'fit. And the aged midsole aesthetic lets you channel carefree, vintage vibes back onto the streets. So lace-up and take your game anywhere—in comfort.”

The Dunk High 85 "Arctic Orange Denim" is a denim adaptation of the shoe's original 1985 design. In this case, the retro vibe is important because the palette has that worn-in look. White leather underlays are replaced with pinkish-orange denim toppings that appear to have been exposed to sunlight before being stitched on top of white leather underlays.

The Nike Swoosh on the sidewalls is also made of precisely cut denim, and the plush, white leather ankle collar has a little heel tab sticking out of it. As the worn-in midsole leads to the arctic orange outsole, the white textile tongue, together with the off-white tongue label as well as the black Nike and Swoosh logo, preserves the harmony between new and old.

The new footwear designs will be offered for $140 per pair via the Nike’s SNKRS app and a bunch of selected retail vendors. They are set to arrive on September 27, 2022, at 7:30 PM.

