Where to buy FroSkate x Nike SB Dunk High shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Chicago-bred skate community FroSkate joined forces with the American sportswear juggernaut for a multicolored take on its iconic Nike SB Dunk High silhouette. The collaborative high-top skate shoes, which have been in the news for quite some time, are finally releasing in mid-August this year. The exclusive footwear edition will arrive with mismatched overlays.

The impending FroSkate x Nike SB Dunk High "All Love No Hate" footwear edition is scheduled for Saturday, August 13, 2022. These brilliantly executed sneakers will be sold by FroSkate and Nike for $120.

FroSkate x Nike SB Dunk High spreads "All Love No Hate" with the latest shoe design

Here's a detailed look at the impending FroSkate x Nike SB Dunk High sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

FroSkate is a skating organization that offers resources for lovers of the sport. The queer and trans communities are where BIPOC skaters are centered, and they advocate for unity since "falling is easier with friends" who look like you. The label aspires to offer a friendly, encouraging environment that fosters love rather than hate.

Nike has released the official pictures and on-foot appearances for the upcoming pair, spreading the inspiring message,

"All Love, No Hate."

The color pattern of these co-designed sneakers was inspired by the vivid FroSkate emblem, just as the theme was taken from the crew's philosophy. These pairs are created in a mismatched fashion, with each shoe having its configuration. First off, these footwear styles have been made entirely of leather. Red, yellow, teal, and light green accents can be seen on the white underlays. These sneakers look even better thanks to the added black accents.

Red and teal leathery mudguards surround the radially aligned apertures on the toe cap. These red components are paired with yellow for the left shoe, while the teal blue tones are teamed with light green accents for the right shoe.

Further on, the teal shoe has green eyelets with a teal-toned tongue flap, compared to the red shoe's yellow eyelets and red tongue flap. One pair of shoes has an "All Love No Hate" tag adorning the tongue flap, while the other has a "FroSkate" branding tag.

These high-tops are distinguished by their white leather underlays, with "All Love" text embossed all over the midfoot region. Nike swooshes in jet black that extends to the heel counters are then placed on top of these etched leathers.

Moreover, the inner lining features a soft, quilted sock liner of teal and red hues. The footbed of these pairs is beautified with whimsical insoles that showcase cute prints of both labels, alongside their themed prints of "All Love No Hate."

Rounding out the pairs are the sole units. These sole units are complete with a white midsole glued to the semi-translucent outer sole unit. Wearers can flaunt their different styles with six different lace loops that will come with the shoe packaging. Teal, yellow, red, green, black, and "All Love No Hate" printed laces are added to this footwear edition.

Set your reminder for the upcoming FroSkate x Nike SB Dunk High sneaker design, which is set to hit stores on August 13, 2022. Interested buyers can get them via the e-commerce websites of FroSkate and Nike for a payment of $120 for each pair.

