FroSkate x Nike SB Dunk High: Everything we know so far

FroSkate x Nike is the collaboration to look out for this season. We are getting a new iteration of the classic model SB Dunk High and the message is clear, 'All Love, No Hate.'

FroSkate is a Chicago-based skating community created with the purpose of making a safe and inclusive environment for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Colour) and people who identify as TQGNCNB (transgender, queer, gender non-conforming or non-binary) in the world of skateboarding. The skating collective was founded in 2019.

In this new collaboration with Nike's Skateboard label, they are enforcing their message of spreading love instead of hate. We got the first unofficial look at the pair via the Instagram page @leaked.sneaks on April 6, 2022.

More about the upcoming FroSkate x Nike SB Dunk High sneakers

The Nike Skateboarding division loves to collaborate with local skate shops and skateboarding communities. This iconic SB Dunk collab is yet another addition to the impressive output of Dunk Colorways this year.

The FroSkate x Nike SB Dunk High will be a big collaboration for Nike because it will reinforce the idea that there is no room for gatekeeping or prejudice in sports communities. The FroSkate collective has done a fantastic job in translating their mission to reality by creating an inclusive community that accommodates people from all around the world.

The leaked images give us a comprehensive view of the collaboration pair. The upper half is constructed with white base leather and it has a multi-colored overlay in an array of bright colors like yellow, team red, moss green, and teal.

The shoes are styled in a mis-matching, multi-colored fashion. The pair's right shoe features teal and green colorways, while the left shoe of the pair is styled in yellow and red overlays. The swooshes in black provide just enough contrast to tie the design together.

We love the tonal "All Love" debossing on the white leather base and the tongue banners are an excellent addition. One of them says "All Love No Hate" while the other features the "FROSKATE" branding in ballooned font.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks FIRST LOOK: FroSkate x Nike SB Dunk High “All Love No Hate” FIRST LOOK: FroSkate x Nike SB Dunk High “All Love No Hate” 👀 https://t.co/Hb7IsYWePt

The interior lining has a plush quilted texture design a in light teal accent. While the underside of banners have a Nike SB branding, the sockliners and insoles have graffiti-esque detailing with the FroSkate branding. Additional logo illustrations beneath the footbed can be seen through the translucent sole atop a white midsole.

A confirmed release date and the price haven't been announced yet, but we are waiting eagerly.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee