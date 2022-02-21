Who is Katrina Jackson? First Black woman to own tattoo shop in Beverly Hills returns to Black Ink Crew

Katrina Jackson, also known as Kat Tat, the first black female tattoo shop owner in Beverly Hills, is now making her return to VH1's Black Ink Crew. This season's Black Ink Crew: Compton will let viewers see Katrina for the first time in four years since she became the first BIPOC businesswoman to own the tattoo shop.

For the first three seasons, Jackson was a main cast member of Black Ink Crew: Chicago, which took her career as an artist to an international level overnight.

Katrina had an emotional confrontation with Ryan about their Lake House hookup, and the former made the decision to never set foot on the show again. Since Katrina bid farewell to Chicago, she has become the proud owner of Enigma Tattoos and Enigma Art Gallery in Beverly Hills.

Who is Katrina Jackson?

Katrina Jackson was first seen on Black Ink Crew: Chicago and became an instant favorite among fans of the show, who regarded her as one of the best artists to have ever come out of the franchise. Over the years, Katrina has won the hearts of many viewers with her realism and portrait-style tattoos.

After her confrontation with Ryan and the decision to leave the show for good, Katrina Jackson moved to Beverly Hills and started her own business. She is now the owner of her own tattoo shop in Beverly Hills. In an interview with Black Enterprise, she opened up about her decision to start her own business, saying:

"Being on TV and being able to showcase my talents was the opportunity of a lifetime, and I refused to walk away with nothing to show for it! I always had dreams of moving to LA, and I was living there for two years before opening up my tattoo shop. I chose Beverly Hills because I wanted it to SCREAM upscale, luxury. And when I found the location, everything literally just felt right."

Katrina Jackson also revealed that she got the talent for her work from her mother, who was also an artist. She found her passion for tattooing during her senior year of high school and took it up as a career option while in college by ordering a tattoo kit and practicing on her friends in the dorm room.

In September 2013, after leaving college, Katrina Jackson joined 9mag, a shop composed of some of the best urban tattoo artists in Chicago. The artists were approached by a production company looking to make a spinoff of the original Black Ink Crew. The company filmed the crew for the weekend, and the rest is history.

Katrina Jackson first announced her pregnancy to fans via Instagram on March 4, 2021. In June 2021, Katrina returned to Instagram to share a picture of her baby boy, Jackson Frederick Collins. This was her first child with her boyfriend, Detroit Lions player Jamie Collins.

VH1 has officially announced the return of the hit franchise Black Ink Crew, and viewers will get to witness back-to-back season premieres of Black Ink Crew: New York and Black Ink Crew: Compton on the same night, on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 8:00 pm ET.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee