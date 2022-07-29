Where to buy Nike Dunk High 1985 Green Denim colorway? Price and more details explored 

Beaverton’s sportswear giant is continuously working to expand its Nike Dunk High 1985 catalog that pays homage to the origin of Peter Moore’s creation. Over the years, Nike has given multiple makeovers to this celebratory shoe design, which will now embrace a “Green Denim” outfit for the upcoming sneaker launch.

Although the official release date of the Nike Dunk High 1985 Green Denim colorway is kept under wraps by the shoe label, they are expected to hit the shelves anytime soon. With a predetermined price tag of $130 for each pair, these footwear pieces will be delivered by Nike’s official shopping site as well as other partnering retail locations.

Nike Dunk High 1985 will arrive dressed in Green Denim overlays

Take a detailed look at the Nike Dunk High 1985 Green Denim colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike debuted a "Pink Denim" version of the retro Dunk High 1985 earlier this year. Following this, a "Blue Denim" look surfaced, and now a contrasting "Green Denim" has been brought to light. For the unfamiliar, the only other noteworthy release for the Dunk High 1985, in contrast to the ordinary Dunk High, was its association with UNDERCOVER.

The Nike Dunk High 1985 silhouette was created as a homage to the birth year of its iconic shoe, and it is described by Nike’s official website as,

“To pay tribute to the 1985 original, we recreated the shape, look, and feel of the original with modifications to the upper and sole.The padded, high-top collar bring you old-school appeal that's rooted in comfort.”

Like its previous denim takes, the upcoming Green Denim colorway will also feature two-toned uppers. Once again, the leathery underlays are adorned with colored denim textiles. To begin with, the white leather toe cap is surrounded by green denim mudguards. This toe area is topped with radially aligned perforations to facilitate better airflow.

The denim textile then appears on the eyelet that holds the off-white lace fastener in place. This arrangement sits atop a white leather tongue flap. This leathery tongue boasts a Nike swoosh branding tag towards the collar area. On the exterior, the collar is done with white leather.

Apparently, the padded collar of this shoe looks great for a comfortable experience and long hours. The sockliner and inner lining are achieved with minty green fabrics, while the footbed is finished off with an off-white insole that is embellished with Nike swoosh branding prints.

The lateral side of this sneaker design is then adorned with a green denim Nike swoosh overlay. The heel counter, on the other hand, is accomplished with both leather and denim toppings. This finalizes the upper part of the shoe.

Lastly, the base is constructed using a cream midsole, glued to the minty green outer sole unit.

What makes this pair more attractive is the darker shade stitching, prominent all across the denim sections of the pair.

You can easily sign up on the brand’s e-commerce stores for quick updates on the future Nike Dunk High 1985 “Green Denim” rendition as well as its other upcoming colorways. Fetch these pairs for $130 per pair, to be dropped on Nike’s online store soon.

