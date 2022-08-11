Where to buy Serena Williams x Nike Air Force 1 LXX Zip “Lapis” colorway? Everything we know so far 

To honor Serena William's retirement, Nike is broadening her sneaker segment with a completely new Air Force 1 LXX Zip "Lapis" color blocking that has just been formally announced. Serena Williams recently announced that her tennis career is nearing its end. She has publicly stated that she will call it quits after the U.S. Open.

The intricately crafted Serena Williams x Nike Air Force 1 LXX Zip "Lapis" sneaker edition will be dropped in the coming weeks. We recently obtained the official images for the collaborative sneaker, and the Oregon-based shoe business will shortly confirm the price details and launch dates. Some sneaker insiders state that the shoes will be priced at $130.

Serena Williams gives "Lapis" makeover to Nike Air Force 1 LXX Zip shoe

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Earlier in February this year, the widely acclaimed collab stunned the sneaker community with their designer Air Force 1 Serena shoes. Dubbed "Summit White," the shoe was embellished with gold zip fasteners on the uppers. Similar design features will appear on their newly crafted "Lapis" colorway.

Similar to its previous white iteration, the new "Lapis" edition also features complete leathery makeup. These monotone shoes are constructed using premium textured leathers. Unlike the "Summit White" variant, the floral textures are intricately embossed on the leather, adding a luxurious twist to these footwear designs.

The textured floral mudguards enclose the breathable perforations of the tumbled leather toe caps. These textured elements are also noticeable on the lateral sides and zipper panels, as well as around the heel counters.

小言 @ko_go_to Following the release of the “Summit White” pair back in February 2022, Serena Williams Design Crew will be releasing another Air Force 1 colorway.＞＞



Serena Williams x Nike Air Force 1

Release Date: 2022

Price: $130 Following the release of the “Summit White” pair back in February 2022, Serena Williams Design Crew will be releasing another Air Force 1 colorway.＞＞Serena Williams x Nike Air Force 1Release Date: 2022Price: $130 https://t.co/LoYkVN7qTT

The zipper's opulent gold finish adds contrast while maintaining consistency with the previous version. Furthermore, the double-stacked embroidered Swooshes are prominent on the side panels. Moreover, the tongue flaps are composed of tumbled purple leather. The tongue flaps feature the tennis player's distinctive "10 4 01" numerals.

The inner linings are made with purple textiles, while the brilliantly executed insoles exhibit beautiful red and green flowery designs. These printed insoles are topped with SWDC (Serena Williams Design Team) markings on one shoe, whereas the Nike swoosh branding prints on the other.

Next, the heel tabs, sporting tumbled leather, are embroidered with Serena's golden signature. Finishing off the shoe design are the sole units. These sole units are composed of purple midsoles and semi-translucent outer sole units. The midsoles are infused with mainstay Air units for traction and desired comfort.

SneakersCartel.com @SneakersCartel #sneakers Serena Williams Design Crew Releasing the Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue sneakerscartel.com/serena-william… Serena Williams Design Crew Releasing the Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue sneakerscartel.com/serena-william… #sneakers https://t.co/4iVQJIG2zp

For the uninitiated, Serena Williams Design Crew, aka SWDC, is a group of thinkers, inventors, and innovators. Every year, Serena and the swoosh label collaborate with a team of apprentices to develop the future generation of talent.

Stay tuned to the shoe label's website for timely updates on the Serena Williams' Nike Air Force 1 LXX Zip "Lapis" rendition. The launch dates and price details are under wraps for now. They will be disclosed in the upcoming weeks. It is anticipated that they will be sold for $130 per pair.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das