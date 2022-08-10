How long has Serena Williams played tennis? Everything you need to know about the American legend's 27-year professional career

Serena Williams is set to say her final goodbyes to the tennis world a few weeks from now. The American tennis legend, who has set a long list of records and earned numerous fans over a long professional career, announced her decision to retire from the sport with the 2022 US Open likely to be her final tournament.

The 40-year-old wants to devote more time to her family and other professional commitments after stepping away from tennis. Personalities from not just the tennis world, but across disciplines extended support and best wishes upon learning of Serena Williams' retirement. It's safe to say that Williams has grown into one of the greatest and most influential athletes in tennis and the world of sport.

But when did it all start for Williams as a tennis player?

Serena Williams' introduction to tennis and her rise to the top of the sport

Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2016

Serena Williams first picked up a tennis racquet at the age of three and started playing actively at the age of four. In a heartfelt letter announcing her retirement, the American recalled her earliest memory of being on the tennis court as an 18-month old child with her sister Venus Williams. Venus began playing before Serena and also went on to become a legend of the sport, winning seven Grand Slam titles.

As a four-year-old, Williams started playing on the public courts in Compton, California, and was coached by her father Richard Williams from the very beginning. She was one of the top players in the under-10 age group in the US, but did not play much on the junior circuit as her father had other plans for Williams' development as a player.

Williams made her pro debut at the age of 14 in a WTA tournament in 1995 in Quebec, Canada, but lost in her opening match in the qualifying rounds. She returned to the tour at the age of 16 and won her maiden tour-level match at a WTA event in Chicago, where she then defeated the likes of Monica Seles and Mary Pierce en route to the semifinals.

She made her Grand Slam singles main draw debut at the 1998 Australian Open, defeating Irina Spirlea before losing to Venus Williams in the second round. She won the 1998 mixed doubles event with Max Mirnyi at Wimbledon, which was her maiden Grand Slam title.

At the age of 17, Williams won her maiden WTA singles title at the 1999 Open Gaz de France in Paris, defeating Amelie Mauresmo in the final as an unseeded player. She grew from strength to strength thereafter. Serena Williams won her maiden Grand Slam women's doubles title with sister Venus Williams at the 1999 French Open.

She then clinched her maiden Grand Slam singles title by beating Martina Hingis in the final of the 1999 US Open. Williams has since gone on to clinch 22 more Majors and her tally of 23 singles Grand Slams is second only to Margaret Court (24) who holds the all-time record.

Serena Williams' career achievements

Serena Williams at the 2017 Australian Open

Serena Williams has won 14 women's doubles Grand Slam titles and two mixed doubles Majors to go along with her 23 Grand Slams in singles. She has a total of 73 singles titles on the WTA tour. In her 27-year-long professional career, Williams has spent a total of 319 weeks in the world No. 1 spot.

Only Martina Navratilova and Steffi Graf have spent more weeks at the top of the rankings. Williams also spent 186 consecutive weeks in the top spot from February 2013 to September 2016, which is a record on the WTA tour.

She has 14 women's doubles Grand Slam titles, all with Venus Williams. In fact, the Williams sisters have never lost a Grand Slam final in doubles. The American superstar is also a four-time gold medallist at the Olympics, winning one singles gold and three doubles gold medals. She has won four Grand Slam singles titles in a row, twice in her career. (2002-03 and 2014-15)

In singles, Serena Williams has won the Australian Open seven times, the French Open thrice, Wimbledon on seven occasions, and the US Open on six occasions.

