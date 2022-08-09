"Humbly request rest of the women let Serena Williams win US Open so we can be done with nasty bigot Margaret Court and her fake record" - Tennis fans react to American's desire to equal Court's record 24 Slams

Serena Williams might be the GOAT for most tennis fans, but statistically, the former World No. 1 is likely to go down as only the second greatest player of all-time. While the American has won the most Majors in the Open Era, the all-time record belongs to Margaret Court and her 24 Grand Slam titles.
Most of the Australian's triumphs, however, came in a period where it was mostly Australians who competed at the Melbourne Major, with draws sometimes involving as few as 24 players instead of the 128 that is commonplace these days.
Regardless, it is a record that cannot be ignored entirely and is often used by the 41-year-old's detractors to downplay her achievements. As it turns out, it was something of a sore spot for Williams herself, who admitted that she had a burning desire to equal Court's haul -- a dream that might just sadly go unfulfilled.
Speaking in an interview with Vogue magazine, the former World No. 1 announced to the world that she is very much on the verge of retirement and that her days as a tennis professional are numbered. Over the course of the conversation, the 23-time Grand Slam champion revealed that she has been chasing her 24th Slam title for a long time now, with it weighing on her mind during important matches.
While she declared that it was not something she thought about day-to-day, there was no denying that the American felt undone by the prospect of finishing her career only second best to Court in this particular aspect.
"There are people who say I’m not the GOAT because I didn’t pass Margaret Court’s record of 24 grand slam titles, which she achieved before the “open era” that began in 1968. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want that record. Obviously I do," Williams said. "But day to day, I’m really not thinking about her. If I’m in a grand slam final, then yes, I am thinking about that record. Maybe I thought about it too much, and that didn’t help."
Tennis fans on social media sided with Serena Williams, remarking that she fully deserved to best the Australian in the Slam race. One fan wished the rest of the WTA tour would feel the same way and ensure that she wins the upcoming US Open, thereby putting an end to all mentions that she is not at the same level as Magaret Court.
"I humbly request that the rest of the women on the tour let Serena win the US Open so that we can be done with nasty old bigot Margaret Court and her fake record once and for all."
Another user pointed out that Williams' record should already be considered the best ever haul, and that a non-Open Era tally like Court's should not even be brought into the conversation.
"And make no mistake, not getting the '24' does not not make Serena Williams the greatest tennis player of all time. Both women AND men. And Margaret Court is not even part of the conversation."
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
"I should have had 30-plus Grand Slams" - Serena Williams
During the interview, Serena Williams touched on the high points of her career, declaring that she was proud of herself for winning 23 Grand Slams even if she could not match Margaret Court's record. However, the American was of the opinion that she should have had many more Majors to her name, something that was prevented by unfortunate situations beyond her control.
"The way I see it, I should have had 30-plus Grand Slams. I had my chances after coming back from giving birth. I went from a C-section to a second pulmonary embolism to a grand slam final. I played while breastfeeding. I played through postpartum depression," Serena Williams said. "But I didn’t get there."
Regardless, the 41-year-old was grateful to have the "extraordinary" career she went on to have, adding that she was only retiring now because she wanted to focus on her family from hereon.
"Shoulda, woulda, coulda. I didn’t show up the way I should have or could have. But I showed up 23 times, and that’s fine. Actually it’s extraordinary. But these days, if I have to choose between building my tennis résumé and building my family, I choose the latter," Serena Williams said.