"I can’t even have this conversation with my mom and dad; I get an uncomfortable lump in my throat and I start to cry" - Serena Williams announces her tennis retirement plans

Serena Williams sent shockwaves of the highest magnitude in the sporting community on Tuesday by announcing her imminent retirement from the sport she has served for over two decades.

The 23-time Major champion penned a heartfelt letter for Vogue magazine, detailing her reasons for retirement and admitting that her time as a tennis player has drawn to a close. Williams will, however, still contest this year's US Open, after which she will likely call it a day.

The 40-year-old described how she's opposed to the term "retirement" and that she prefers to label the shift as "evolution." Very subtly, the American stated that she is now ready to evolve from tennis to other ventures in life.

"I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people," Serena Williams wrote.

"Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me," she said, adding, "A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family."

The American admitted that she has struggled to converse openly about her retirement even with immediate family like her parents and husband.

"But I’ve been reluctant to admit to myself or anyone else that I have to move on from playing tennis," Serena Williams added. "Alexis, my husband, and I have hardly talked about it; it’s like a taboo topic. I can’t even have this conversation with my mom and dad. It’s like it’s not real until you say it out loud. It comes up, I get an uncomfortable lump in my throat, and I start to cry. The only person I’ve really gone there with is my therapist!"

Williams revealed that she does not feel excited or relieved to be retiring from the sport the same way Ashleigh Barty and Caroline Wozniacki did when they called it a day.

"One thing I’m not going to do is sugarcoat this. I know that a lot of people are excited about and look forward to retiring, and I really wish I felt that way," Williams continued. "Ashleigh Barty was number one in the world when she left the sport this March, and I believe she really felt ready to move on. Caroline Wozniacki, who is one of my best friends, felt a sense of relief when she retired in 2020."

"I don’t know if I will be ready to win New York, but I’m going to try" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams in action at the 2022 National Bank Open in Toronto

Serena Williams returned to tennis after a year-long injury-related hiatus at this year's Eastbourne International before competing at the Wimbledon Championships.

Playing with Ons Jabeur, she reached the doubles semifinals in Eastbourne. In the singles at SW19, she fell in the first round to Harmony Tan, casting doubts about her form and fitness. Williams returned to action this week at the Canadian Open, where she won her opening-round match against Nuria Parrizas-Diaz.

Writing for Vogue, she asserted that she is keen to retire on a high by doing well at the US Open and perhaps equaling Margaret Court's all-time tally of 23 Majors.

"Unfortunately I wasn’t ready to win Wimbledon this year. And I don’t know if I will be ready to win New York. But I’m going to try," Serena Williams wrote. "And the lead-up tournaments will be fun. I know there’s a fan fantasy that I might have tied Margaret that day in London, then maybe beat her record in New York, and then at the trophy ceremony say, “See ya!” I get that. It’s a good fantasy."

In a fitting conclusion to her article, she bid goodbye to the sport of tennis.

"But I’m not looking for some ceremonial, final on-court moment. I’m terrible at goodbyes, the world’s worst. But please know that I am more grateful for you than I can ever express in words. You have carried me to so many wins and so many trophies. I’m going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I’m going to miss you," she concluded.

