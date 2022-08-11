Where to buy Nike Air More Uptempo “Red Toe” colorway? Price and more details explored 

The Nike Air More Uptempo is now available in a brand new, eye-catching black and red colorway. The most recent color scheme seems to be a tribute to the Chicago Bulls, a legendary NBA club, and is aptly dubbed “Red Toe.”

The new Nike Air More Uptempo “Red Toe” footwear edition is slated to release in the coming weeks. Although the official release date is yet to be confirmed, these pairs will be introduced in sizes for the full family. Adults, grade school, pre-school, and infant/toddler sizes will be offered by Nike.

While adult sizes are marked at $160, the pre-school and infant sizes will be available for $95 and $75 per pair, respectively. Readers can find them on Nike’s online stores and the websites of other retail vendors following the release of the Red Toe shoe.

Nike Air More Uptempo's Red Toe colorway is a nod to the Chicago Bulls

Take a closer look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Oregon-based footwear company is widening its portfolio with its highly acclaimed Nike Air More Uptempo silhouette.

We already know of multiple revamps of the sneaker design, including “Volt,” “Off-White,” “Limestone,” “Cargo Khaki,” and “Copy Paste” colorways. While some of these iterations have already arrived, some are still awaited by the sneaker community.

We now have a new "Red Toe" colorway, which is rumored to be dropping soon in the coming weeks while we wait for the arrival of the Fall 2022 iterations. This new colorway takes cues from the Chicago Bulls’ color scheme.

The newly developed “Red Toe” edition will feature red and black colorblocking. Although the uppers are mostly black, the alternate pops of red and white make the design more interesting. Sleek nubuck and matte finish leather panels are used to craft the upper half of these shoes.

As the name suggests, red velvety nubuck is used to make the toe caps. This toe cap is embroidered with a white swoosh on top. Right next to the toes are the bold black meshed tongues, which feature matching black lace fasteners. The all-black tongue is complemented by a bold red pull tab.

Apparently, the large-sized AIR lettering on the sides replaces the characteristic swoosh branding. The text is highlighted with red detailing.

Coming to the inners, the sockliners are made with black textiles, while the footbed is executed perfectly with red insoles. These insoles feature Nike Air swoosh markings in white.

The heel counters feature protruding transparent swooshes. The entirely black heels also boast red pull tabs attached on top. The black midsole units have Air units which are visible from the transparent window underneath the black layer.

These midsoles sit atop white outer sole units. The teeth-like design of the outsoles are embedded with tiny swooshes on the medial side of the pair.

Keep an eye out for the next Nike Air More Uptempo “Red Toe” colorway that will make its debut soon in the coming weeks. Depending upon the various sizes, the price will vary from $75 to $160. You can find them on Nike and other selected retail marketplaces.

