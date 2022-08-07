Where to buy Nike Air Max 97 Muslin and Pink Foam colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Beaverton’s shoe business is marking the 25th glorious year of its widely-loved Nike Air Max 97 silhouette. For this special occasion, Nike is drawing inspiration from earthy tones for the silhouette’s upcoming fresh colorways. The latest addition to this profile will be “Muslin and Pink Foam” rendition that is scheduled for August 2022.

The newly-designed Nike Air Max 97 “Muslin and Pink Foam” edition is all set to arrive in the sneaker market on August 19, 2022. With a dedicated price label of $185, these shoes will be traded by the online stores of Nike and other affiliated retail merchants.

Nike Air Max 97 will arrive in Muslin brown and Pink foam foliated overlays

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 97 Brown and Pink Foam shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike is continually attempting to expand the selection of its popular Air Max 97 style. The 25th anniversary of the model provided the shoe label with the perfect occasion to make these celebrations even more spectacular by introducing a number of new shapes and styles while also paying homage to earlier, well-liked iterations of the shoe.

The company hinted upon the release of colorblockings such "Black Neon," "Set to Rise," and "Team Red" earlier in 2022. Additionally, the upcoming style, dubbed as "Muslin and Pink Foam," will be added to the inventory soon.

Nike wrote about the origin and heritage of Air Max 97 on its website as,

“Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains.”

The iconic style is reinvented with an artful blend of high-end materials. These shoes feature luxurious suede, high-quality nubuck leather, and hemp canvas. While easy-to-style earthy tones stimulate a little adventure in your stride, the original fast-paced esthetic, driven by Japanese bullet trains, continues to occupy center stage.

Apparently, the tongue area is fashioned with the off-white hemp canvas materials. These tongue flaps are embellished with swoosh branding tags made with cream white hues and a small brown pull tab attached to the lining. The center white uppers are then surrounded by brown suede mudguards in the form of characteristic foliated designs of Air Max 97 silhouette.

Further, hits of Pink Foam are present across the whole of the design to further elevate the esthetics and add more energy to the shoes. On the rear, the heel counters are complete with the typical Air Max branding tags. These tags are also embellised with a brown finish.

Finishing off the shoes are the white midsoles incorporated with comprehensive Nike Air cushioning. These midsoles are united with soft orange gum rubber outsoles to provide a first-class journey underfoot. Here, the gum outer sole units are mixed with 10% cork to polish the appearance.

Don’t forget to cop the Nike Air Max 97 “Muslin and Pink Foam” sneaker, which will hit the stores on Friday, August 19, at 7:30 pm. Find them on Nike’s e-commerce stores, alongside other retail locations for a price tag of $185 per pair.

