5 best blue Air Jordan to buy

Every year, a variety of attractive new models and colors of Air Jordan shoes are released. Although the Jordan Brand offers a variety of color combinations, sneaker enthusiasts prefer more classic colors and patterns like red, black, white, and blue than more exotic and flamboyant footwear designs.

Every Jordan model has certainly seen several blue makeovers over the years, which have been enthusiastically embraced by the sneaker community. For the majority of fashion enthusiasts, blue shades are like must-haves, and the Jordan brand has done an amazing job of providing its customers with a broad variety of blue Air Jordans with their unique twists.

The shoe company has created numerous designs of blue sneakers utilizing suedes, leathers, and canvases. Now, if you're looking for one for yourself, here is a list of a few well-known blue Air Jordans that the company has previously released. These sneakers are available through stockists and resellers.

Five popular blue Air Jordans you can look out for

1) Air Jordan 1 High OG Dark Marina Blue

Take a closer look at the AJ1 High Dark Marina Blue (Image via Nike)

Earlier this year, the sneaker community welcomed the new AJ 1 High OG “Dark Marina Blue” footwear edition. Debuted on February 16, 2022, these high-top sneakers were offered in varying size options, including men, little kids, and toddlers, which were priced at $170, $80, and $60, respectively.

Interested buyers can still get these shoes from stockists such as StockX, Thrifter, and FarFetch.

The product description of the AJ 1 High Dark Marina Blue on the brand’s web page says:

“The Air Jordan 1 returns in 2022 with OG color blocking and heritage styling, but adds a new color to its historical lineage: Dark Marina Blue. While the world-famous Air Jordan 1 stance and shape remain the same, this beloved retro make-up features a new flavour.”

The Dark Marina Blue/Black-White color palette is used on this variant of the AJ1 High. It begins with black leather underlays that are juxtaposed with Marina Blue. Here, the eponymous Marina Blue hue is used for overlays, laces, outsole, and Swoosh branding.

This color blocking is comparable to that of the previously launched Air Jordan 1 High “Pollen.” The primary characteristics of this Jordan 1 are complete with a white midsole, black Jordan Wing insignia etched on the collar, and a White Nike Air on a blue tongue tag.

2) Air Jordan 12 Deep Royal Blue

Take a closer look at the AJ12 Deep Royal Blue shoes (Image via Twitter/@yosneakerdealer)

The Air Jordan 12 “Deep Royal Blue” rendition was probably one of the most popular sneaker releases of 2016. These blue AJs attracted a lot of attention with their entirely blue outfit. Released on November 12, they were offered in multiple sizes ranging from adults to infants. While the adult sizes were sold for $190, the big kids, little kids, toddlers, and infant sizes were priced at $140, $80, $60, and $50, respectively.

Currently, these footwear pieces are readily purchasable from resellers like StockX, eBay, and GOAT, with varying price tags.

The majority of the uppers are accomplished with elegant powder blue suede. Apparently, the brand name on the tongue and heel of this Deep Royal Blue variant of the AJ12 is accented with White and Metallic Silver, which further accentuated the appearance. The mudguard's grained leather then offers the design some variation. Lastly, the outfit is completed with a blue rubber outsole that matches the rest.

3) Air Jordan 3 Powder Blue

Take a look at the AJ3 Powder Blue colorway (Image via Nike)

The “Power Blue” colorway of Air Jordan 3 was made public on January 18, 2014. With a retail price tag of $170 for each pair, these pairs were traded by the authorized sellers of Jordan Brand. Readers can currently find these popular shoes on the official shopping website of the resellers like StockX, GOAT, and eBay. Prices will vary with different sellers.

Nike's official website describes the shoe as:

“The Air Jordan III ‘Powder Blue’ has landed—with a new look for a classic design by Tinker Hatfield. This distinctive colorway features a Dark Powder Blue upper with touches of black filling. Wolf Grey accents the tongue’s Jumpman logo, inner lining and outsole.”

RYAN @ryeloading



Air Jordan 3 Retro "Powder Blue" Copped one of my grailsAir Jordan 3 Retro "Powder Blue" Copped one of my grails 🔥Air Jordan 3 Retro "Powder Blue" 🔵 https://t.co/3UbMbPhkOl

The AJ3 received a Powder Blue makeup, which was constructed using blue suede elements combined with the characteristic elephant designs placed on the forefoot and heel areas. This shoe received an overwhelming response from Jordan fans following its launch. Rounding out the pair are the white midsoles, perfectly glued to the gray outer sole units.

4) Levi's x Air Jordan 4 Retro “Blue Denim”

Take a look at the collaborative AJ4 Blue Denim colorway (Image via Twitter/@etspecialcloth)

In 2018, the design team of denim expert Levi's joined forces with the Jordan Brand to reinterpret the fourth silhouette of the shoe label’s catalog. Released on January 17, 2018, these exclusive $225 pairs were sold via Nike’s e-commerce website and selected retail merchants.

Currently, you can fetch them from various stockist stores like StockX, eBay, and GOAT.

The AJ4 Retro was updated by Jordan and Levi's for the 2018 release. The pair's top was fashioned with washed blue denim and boasts red Levi's tabs, and contrasting orange embroidery. In a tribute to Levi's iconic "Two Horses" patch, further red accents can be noticed on the Air sole unit and the Jumpman logo-stamped paper piece on the tongues. Gum rubber accents on the outsole complete the style.

5) Air Jordan 6 Midnight Navy

Take a look at the AJ6 Midnight Navy shoes (Image via Twitter/@kicksdealsca)

Last in the list are the Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” edition, which arrived on May 11, 2022. Priced at $200 for each pair, these stylish blue and white sneakers were delivered by Nike’s e-commerce stores as well as by a slew of select sellers. Readers can buy them from resellers like GOAT and StockX.

The product description on Nike's website says:

“A colourway that's been in the vault for over 20 years is coming back strong this spring. Keeping to OG specs, the Air Jordan 6 'Midnight Navy' first released as a retro in 2000 is colour-blocked in a familiar fashion for fans of the AJ6.”

The AJ6 Retro "Midnight Navy," released earlier in 2022, recalls a traditional two-tone color-blocking that first appeared in 2000. The midfoot and collar of the silhouette featured perforated details on its white leather uppers. The distinguishing TPU windowed tongue, molded heel tab, and Jumpman logo hit on the lace guard, and rear heel sported navy blue embellishments.

The footwear is reinforced with a translucent rubber outsole and rests on a two-tone polyurethane midsole unit with a noticeable Air heel unit.

The sneakers listed above are only a few of the numerous well-liked blue AJs that are available at the moment and those that will be introduced in the near future. For timely updates on upcoming sneaker arrivals, fans are advised to register on the official Nike website.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far