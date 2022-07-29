Where to buy Levis x Denim Tears Drop Season 2 collection? Price and more details explored 

Tremaine Emory’s Denim Tears has once again teamed up with American denim label Levis for the launch of the second drop of their ongoing partnership. By paying tribute to the Gullah Geechee in their recent collection, the duo attempted to shed some light on American slavery.

The Levis x Denim Tears Season 2 collection is easily accessible via the e-commerce websites of both the labels. The 8-piece apparel collection comes with price tags ranging from $60 to $400.

Levis x Denim Tears Drop 2 is inspired by Gullah Geechee and their culture

Tremaine Emory is a visionary and a versatile artist who is delving into America's past of slavery - this time through the use of indigo dying and customary Gullah Geechee quilt making. This eight-piece collection employs colors, image, and patterns to represent their tenacity, and keeps alive the tale of how fashion and history of the African diaspora intertwines.

For the unfamiliar, the people of Gullah Geechee are descendents of immigrants from West and Central Africa who were sold into slavery and transported to the lower Atlantic regions of North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Georgia for labor on shoreline rice, Sea Island cotton, and indigo plantations.

The Season 2 drop presents the brand’s timeless 501 jeans, a shirt jacket, canvas tote, t-shirt, “Plantation” Hat and more.

The new collection, which encompasses white denim and indigo dye, features creative textile products that reflects the world's shady past in reference to racism and its enslaved African inhabitants. It focuses notably on the Gullah Geechee folks who own a rich heritage surrounding indigo-dyed fabric.

The designer has cleverly arranged dye-dipped handprints all across the white denim offered in the collection to allude to the oppressed Africans' suffering. It also tends to represent how their hands turn blue while working laboriously.

Emory explains his feelings over the most recent drop, saying,

“This collection presents a striking historical perspective, where every character, every look, and every setting evokes an autonomous examination of America’s past, present, and future.”

Emory went on to describe how she interpreted the Gullah Geechee's genetic makeup for the latest collection,

“I’ve recontextualized the DNA of the Gullah Geechee. The resulting body of work is a palpable alliance centered on the ability to embrace one community’s respective culture, history, and experience. The indigo hands assemble an eclectic talisman for the endurance of the Gullah Geechee slaves. They symbolize a new blueprint for America.”

Items offered under the new denim collection

Take a look at the items offered under the Levis x Denim Tears collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Quilted 501 Jean priced at $350. Denim Tears 501®. Patch-work and quilted embroidery is used to decorate this 100% cotton and non-stretch 14 oz denim bottom wear. Quilted Western Button Up can be availed for $290. Fashioned with Western details and Pearl snap buttons, the 100% cotton jacket features patchwork and quilted embroidery. Quilted Jacket can be availed for $400. 100% Cotton with quilted lining This oversized-style appears more like a jacket than a shirt. Quilted Tote bag is priced at $195. Made from 100% cotton, this accessory is adorned with patch-work and embroidery all over. Quilted Plantation Hat can be availed for $150. It is again made entirely of cotton and it is finished off with raw edges. Indigo Hands Jean is available for $295. Denim Tears 501®. 100% cotton Non-stretch 14 oz denim Button fly 5-pocket styling Vintage wash replicating archival denim. Type-2 Indigo Hands Jacket is purchasable for $325. Levi’s Denim Tears Type II Trucker Jacket is popular for its unique pleated detail as well as its two-flap pocket design. Indigo Hands white tee can be availed for $60. Entirely made with cotton. Indigo Hands Hat is priced at $95. It is completely made of cotton featuring raw edges.

The Levis x Denim Tears complete range is readily purchasable from the e-commerce stores of both the labels, so go and get your hands on them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far