Where to buy Montblanc Extreme 3.0 collection: Price and more details explored

Montblanc recently unveiled its new line of products called Montblanc Extreme 3.0. The collection expands the brand's range of leather goods, bags and accessories.

The fashion accessories offered under the Montblanc Extreme 3.0 collection are available on the Hamburg-based fashion label’s e-commerce website and worldwide boutiques. The cost of these items varies from $115 to $1,840.

Montblanc Extreme 3.0 collection offers leather bags, backpacks and more

Items offered under the Montblanc Extreme 3.0 collection (Image via Montblanc)

When it comes to high-end fashion accessories, Montblanc has a solid reputation. In June 2022, the company introduced its eight-piece Star Legacy Suspended Exo Tourbillon Skeleton The Ascent LE timepiece collection, which costs a whopping $156,000.

The brand is now expanding its leather goods lineup with its Extreme 3.0 collection. Here's what its official website says about the collection:

“Montblanc Extreme 3.0’s distinctive design aesthetic breathes new life into imagery from the Montblanc archive. Back in the post-WWI era, Grete Gross created a new visual language for the brand. Influenced by the Bauhaus movement, this highly graphic style would define Montblanc’s typography for decades to come.”

The collection offers leather goods like backpacks, chest bags, compact wallets, duffle bags, key fobs, pouches, sling bags, sleek document bags, cardholders, tote bags and more. The items are either black or green in color.

Here's how the fashion label describes the collection's design:

“A highly versatile leather collection, Montblanc Extreme 3.0 is made for active and fast-paced lifestyles. Stylish yet practical, striking patterned designs reveal heritage influences from Montblanc's rich history. Across every product, sleek, consciously crafted leather adds a touch of luxury.”

The medium and large black leather backpacks constructed using grosgrain trim are the centerpieces of the collection. They are even fitted with Montblanc's distinctive "M Lock 4810" fastenings.

The complete Montblanc Extreme 3.0 collection includes the following items:

The backpack, which has the brand’s signature M LOCK 4810 buckle, can be availed for $1,625.

The functional large backpack, which has three compartments, is priced at $1,500.

The thin document case retails for $1,245.

The duffle bag, which boasts M LOCK 4810 buckle fasteners, can be purchased for $1,840.

The envelope bag, which also has M LOCK 4810 buckle locks, costs $1,120.

The medium sized backpack (with three compartments) is priced at $1,335.

The mini leather pouch 6cc costs $480.

The card holder 6cc is priced at $200.

The compact wallet 6cc can be bought for $330.

The cardholder 3cc, which comes with zipped pockets, can be purchased for $315.

The key fobs (in both black and green colors) cost $250 each.

The chest bag, which is perfect for outdoor adventures and casual outings, can be bought for $870.

The casual sling bag is priced at $995.

The functional large-sized tote bags are available for $1,245 each.

The mini envelope retails for $615.

The wallet 6cc with utilitarianism pockets is priced at $490.

The cardholder 8cc with a zipped pocket costs $290.

The most pocket-friendly item in the collection is this black leather neck strap, which costs $115.

The cardholder 3cc can be availed for $305.

Those interested should head over to Montblanc’s official website or its boutiques to purchase these lavish accessories.

