Who created Feyfey WORLDWIDE? Meet the designer behind inflatable hand bags

New York and London-based fashion label Feyfey WORLDWIDE is sending shockwaves through the fashion world with its eccentric inflatable handbags. The brainchild of Chinese designer Feyfey Yufei Liu is winning the hearts of the fashion police. These quirky and futuristic balloon-like handbags come with an affordable price tag of $200 USD.

The bags that can be easily bought from the Feyfey WORLDWIDE’s official website as well as from retailers like ap0cene are introduced in multiple designs and colors. To everyone’s liking, the bags are adorned with dots and stripes. The 0x0 100% AIR Purse that is crafted in a two-dimensional flat shape, instantly balloons-up into an enchanting puffy handbag.

The designer expressed her notion of fashion, saying,

“Fashion is just like wearable art, really. I like to think that I make stupid clothes that provide an alternative to what’s commonly worn. I do this as a reaction to the constructed standard society puts on women to have to put on the ‘right’ clothes for the right occasion.”

Born in China, Feyfey Yufei Liu moved to the United States where she attended the Rhode Island School of Design for her Bachelor’s degree.

After completing the Bachelors course, she secured an opportunity to work as a ready-to-wear (RTW) designer for NYC streetwear brand, Danielle Guizio.

Later, Feyfey traveled to London for higher studies. She completed her post-graduation from the Royal College of Art and earned a Masters degree. It was during her post-graduation that she unfurled her blown-up designs for the first time as part of her MA collection. Her enticing collection featured oversized inflatable dresses and hoodies, which centered on “contemporary femininity.”

Feyfey’s MA project began with her exploration of contemporary femininity in women's clothing. According to the designer, women are still appraised by society based on their apparel, while men no longer need to indicate their social standing through their attire.

Pointing out the disparity, she also said that women frequently alter their appearances and conduct themselves in the way society perceived them.

The founder of Feyfey WORLDWIDE believes that it’s a fight to be respected. With so much responsibility on their shoulders, modern women dress to be elegant, sensual, and tender, at the same time, wise, virtuous, skillful, professional, and equally capable as men.

The designer feels disturbed by the attitude of women in Western countries, especially those who dress up to be taken seriously by others. After viewing this, Feyfey decided to give all the women their own free space, and therefore, she came up with inflatable gowns and handbags.

Fashion is understood to be commercial, utilitarian, and wearable art in Feyfey’s practise that comprises of performance, storytelling, cultural critique, and value development. She focuses on how her work should not only be functional but comfortable to wear, despite its unique appearance.

Feyfey primarily works with banal fabrics for making her aberrant garments, as she desires to offer the wearers an opportunity to experience ordinary things in a fresh way.

