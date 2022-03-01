5 most expensive dresses of all time

When it comes to expensive dresses, it’s often said that fashion changes, but style endures. In this case, what else can be a better choice to showcase someone’s style than an elegant and unique outfit? Especially when it’s about an A-list wardrobe, money doesn’t matter.

Over the years, the world has witnessed significant advancements in fashion, which eventually pushed the price tag from thousands to millions, and a lot more is still awaited.

From iconic award nights to auctions, special occasions automatically make outfits a lavish and precious process.

Five insanely expensive dresses

5) Lupita Nyong’o’s gown for 2015 Oscars night

Lupita Nyong’o looked like a million dollars when she arrived for the 2015 Oscars. The actress sported a long, white Calvin Klein gown loaded with over 6,000 pearls.

The 39-year-old’s all-white ensemble was an exquisite piece of artistry, and its price was estimated to be roughly $150,000.

4) Paris Hilton’s 2017 Hollywood Beauty Awards outfit

Next on the line is Paris Hilton’s 2017 outfit, which she wore for the Hollywood Beauty Awards. The Reality TV star sported a $270,000 August Getty gown.

The beautiful shimmery dress was studded with 500,000 Swarovski crystals. A perfect example of a bulky yet flawless outfit.

3) Nicole Kidman’s 1997 Oscars outfit

Nicole Kidman strutted the red carpet of the 69th Academy Awards in 1997 wearing her greenish yellow-colored rich outfit. Designed by Christian Dior Haute Couture, her dress was embroidered towards the neck with a long slit towards the bottom.

The Australian’s eye-catching dress was estimated to be around $2 million.

2) Jennifer Lawrence at the 2013 Oscars awards night

Jennifer Lawrence looked drop-dead gorgeous at the 2013 Oscars. She wore an all-creamy white Dior Couture blush ball gown.

The American actress’ dress was beautified with self-design and texture. The tube neck Dior gown was reportedly priced at $4 million.

1) Marilyn Monroe’s Seven Year Itch Dress

Released in 1955, Seven Year Itch was a rom-com movie that featured Marilyn Monroe in the lead role. According to the Los Angeles Times, the dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in the film fetched a massive $5.6 million at an auction in 2011.

The most expensive dress on this list was an ivory-colored rayon-acetated halter dress with a pleated skirt.

