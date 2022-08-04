Where to buy Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black/Phantom” colorway? Price, potential release date, and more details explored

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack and Jordan Brand are making preparations for the new Air Jordan 1 Low shoe, which will arrive this holiday season. For this Christmas, the highly acclaimed duo will be offering their fresh “Black/Phantom” colorway of Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette.

The highly anticipated Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Phantom” colorway is expected to hit the sneaker market on December 15, 2022, as per earlier reports. These low-cut Jordans will be sold via Nike’s SNKRS app, the rapper’s official website, and a few other authorized retail locations. As per sneaker insiders, based on previous prices, these sneakers could be priced at $150.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG will now arrive with Black/Phantom overlays

Take a look at the early mockup of the forthcoming Air Jordan 1 Low OG Black/Phantom iteration (Image via @raperican/Twitter)

Travis Scott has been in the spotlight for a while now, especially because of his well-known and adored sneaker collaborations. The psychedelic rapper has given the sneaker community multiple colorways of Air Jordan 1 Low shoe, including “Mocha,” “Sail/Blue,” and most recently released “Reverse Mocha” colorway. The rapper and Jordan brand are now set to release their fourth retail variant of AJ1 Low, dubbed “Black/Phantom.”

Last month, sneaker insider page @ZSneakerheadz teased the first glimpse of the new design of Air Jordan 1. Alongside the mockup of the pair, the release date was mentioned as December 15, 2022. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation from the two collaborating partners.

According to ZSneakerheadz, the latest edition has taken design inspiration from its previous versions. The pair will feature canvas construction, which will be detailed with leather embellishments. The black suede toe cap will boast perforations similar to the earlier releases. The toe area will then be outlined with a similar black mudguard.

The eyelets and tongue flaps are constructed out of these black suede panels. The tongue flap is adorned with branding tags of the partnering labels. The centerpiece of these pairs will probably be their inverted swooshes. In this case, the inverted swoosh is executed perfectly with black leather panels.

Furthermore, the heel tab, which is once again done with black canvas finishes, boasts the Air Jordan wing logo in white. These low-tops are further adorned with black inner linings, which is achieved with branded insole units.

The most attractive part of the shoe is the contrasting Phantom-toned stitching that is prominently displayed all across the uppers.

Rounding out the pair is a bold black sole unit. The base is complete with a black midsole and similar outer sole units. Here, the midsoles are integrated with the customary Air units for better comfort as well as traction.

In addition to ZSneakerheadz, multiple sneaker accounts have also reported the release date of the upcoming Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black/Phantom” to be December 15. Readers can stay tuned to Nike’s SNKRS app and Nike's official website for further updates on this shoe and other releases. Both the SNKRS app and TravisScott.com are expected to sell these much awaited pairs, alongside other affiliated retailers.

