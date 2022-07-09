Where to buy Travis Scott's Cactus Jack x Dior footwear collection? Everything we know so far 

Travis Scott's label Cactus Jack is collaborating with Dior for an extensive footwear collection, which will be designed by La Flame and the Parisian label's artistic director, Kim Jones. Following the release of sneak peaks of the collaborative B713 sneakers last week, Dior's chief men's footwear designer, Thibo Denis, has revealed three more silhouettes from the collaborative collection.

Thibo Denis took to Instagram on July 7, 2022, to give a closer look at the upcoming silhouettes from the collaborative collection, i.e, Cactus Jack x Dior. The collection will now include multiple colorways of B713, B23, and collaborative sandal silhouettes. The shoes were first rumoured to be released on July 14, 2022, but no confirmation has been offered by the involved labels, Travis Scott, or Kim Jones yet. The collection will be available on the official e-commerce site of Dior and in-store with more footwear and apparel options.

More about the upcoming Cactus Jack Dior capsule from Travis Scott x Kim Jones collaboration

Upcoming Cactus Jack Dior capsule from Travis Scott x Kim Jones collaboration (Image via @_thibo / Instagram)

Travis Scott took a break from the spotlight and remained in the shadows following the Astroworld tragedy in November 2021. After the tragedy, brand partners are going forward with his product collaborations, and after a successful launch with Nike, Dior is finally giving green light.

The Travis Scott x Dior collection, dubbed the Cactus Jack Dior, is an extensive one. After revealing five colorways of the B713 sneakers, Thibo revealed two new silhouettes from the collection. The newly revealed silhouettes are B23 and a sandal silhouette.

The revealed B713 colorways are first on the list. The Dior site confirmed two of the 5 colorways when they opened it up for an early peak and a sign-up for the early release newsletter.

Dior has put the spotlight on the Brown / Cream / Blue and Tan / Crea, / Lime Green colorways. Touching upon the details, this is how the site introduced them:

"Inspired by the stylistic fundamentals of the skateboarding world, the B713 sneakers from the Cactus Jack Dior capsule are punctuated with bold details."

The B713 silhouette is chunky with a rounded toe construction. The upper of the shoe is made of premium suede, creating a mudguard which is worked throughout the sneaker's upper and all around the shoe.

The perforated mesh material is used for the mid-panel underlay, while the leather rests atop the mesh base and follows a curved wave. A "CD" eyelet is located at the top of the placket. More "CD" detailing is seen on the tongue tags with an emblem. The lateral rear-quarter and heel of the shoe features a custom co-branded logo of Cactus Jack Dior. A final CD emblem is also embedded over the skate shoes' sole unit.

The second offering is an earthy-toned sandal, which is equally packed with detail. The uppers are constructed out of suede materials, which are clad in buttery brown shade. The upper also comes adorned with an array of patched inspired by the Cactus Jack label.

The strap has a branded roller coaster buckle as well as a co-branded stamp on the lateral side that reads "Dior Jack A Beautiful New World." The sandal's footbeds are fashioned in an olive shade that contrasts well with the upper's buttery brown hue.

The next offering is a collaborative B23. The silhouette is reminiscent of the Converse All Star model dressed in classic black and white colorway. The base is made of black canvas and is enhanced with off-white laces, bottoms, and Dior logo.

Despite the early tease by Denis, a confirmed firm release date hasn't been revealed by the label yet. However, the Dior site reports the collection to be "Coming Soon" on its official e-commerce site.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far