Where to buy the Travis Scott x Dior collection? Release date and more explored

Initially slated to be released earlier this year in January as part of the Summer 2022 collection, the Dior x Travis Scott capsule is now set to drop on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The collaborative capsule between the Parisian label and the Goosebumps singer was indefinitely postponed following the Astroworld tragedy.

The upcoming collection will mark a creative crossover between the Parisian label's artistic director for menswear, Kim Jones, and the founder of Cactus Jack, Travis Scott. It includes a range of skate-inspired pieces, including apparel and footwear. The collection will be launched in Dior stores on Thursday, July 14, 2022. It will be available online on the official e-commerce site of the label from July 13, 2022.

More about the upcoming collaboration between Travis Scott and Dior

Upcoming collaborative capsule between the rapper Travis Scott and Parisian label Dior (Image via Travis Scott/ YouTube / Dior)

The collaborative capsule between the dynamic duo will include skate-inspired pieces. Dubbed as Cactus Jack Dior, the collection was revealed on June 25, 2021, as part of the Dior Men Summer 2022 runway collection. Travis Scott took to YouTube to share the runway video of the collaborative capsule, and the description read:

"Find your front-row seat to discover Cactus Jack Dior, the Dior men’s Summer 2022 collection developed as a creative conversation between Travis Scott, Kim Jones, and Christian Dior, a tribute to the landscapes and mythology of the American Southwest, live from Paris on Friday, June 25 at 8.30am EDT."

Today, the French luxury house confirmed that they are finally ready to launch the rapper's long-awaited collection that will include men's ready-to-wear apparel accessories, and the B713 sneakers.

As per Dior, the collection draws inspiration from the rapper's personal style. It is an amalgamation of the classic Dior motifs and skatewear, with Scott's personal style woven into the mix. The Cactus Jack touch is quite evident as it juxtaposes itself against the Dior elegance.

The integration of the signature Cactus plant of Scott and a reworked oblique pattern of the Parisian label that features "Jack" lettering is signficant to the essence of the collection.

One of the standout pieces from the collection is the B713 silhouette, and fans have been looking forward to it ever since they received the first glimpse of the shoe. Dior's chief men's footwear designer, Thibo Denis, took to Instagram to offer a closer look at the unreleased footwear which boasts a blue colorway.

Referred to as B713, the silhouette features faded hues of ivory, blue, mint, and maroon. The upper is constructed out of premium leather, mesh, and smooth suede over the collars, mid-foot, and mudguards, respectively. Other than themudguards, the toe boxes are also constructed with a smooth suede material.

Inspired by the early 2000s, the sneakers include thick stuffed tongues and logo tabs.The lateral and counter tabs feature retro "Dior" lettering. The diamond-shaped "CD" monogram, which is reminiscent of the Volcom logo, adds to the retro aesthetic, and it is seen accentuated over the tongue tabs, eyelets, heels, and outsoles.

The collection is finally expected to be available at the Dior store and its official e-commerce site, starting July 13, 2022.

