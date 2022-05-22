Travis Scott x Nike: Where to buy, price, release date, and more about the Apparel collection

We recently saw Nike release official imagery of Travis Scott's next venture with the label, which involved two Air Max 1 silhouettes and two installments of Air Trainer 1s. Six months after the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott has returned with his duties towards his fans.

The hot-ticket collaboration between Nike and Travis Scott's initial launch date was slated to be May 27, 2022, on SNKRS, however, fans received an early surprise on Friday, May 20, 2022, announced by the rapper on his social media page. Along with the previously shown Nike Air Trainer 1, the rapper collaborated with Swoosh to unveil a new sportswear range.

newly launched Travis Scott x Nike's apparel collection (Image via Travis Scott Shop)

The release of Travis Scott x Nike's apparel collection marks the first collaborative venture of the dynamic duo this year. The collection included a Primaloft infused vest, NRG jacket, pants, long-sleeved t-shirt, and a wide array of t-shirts.

The apparel collection is inspired by the outdoors and is painted in earthy hues. The Gore-Tex jacket, available in black and beige, is the collection's standout piece.

The jacket features front cell phone pockets on the front right side of the chest and a Cactus Jack branding motif atop the neck closure and rear of the jacket. The NRG Gore-Tex jacket can be bought for $400.

The Nike x Travis Scott's collection also includes a matching pair of vests and pants. The PrimaLoft Insulated vest comes in a brown color. The jacket sees a velcro closure and a crop-style fit. The padded jacket features Travis Scott's characteristic backwards swoosh on the neck collar and a zipper pocket on the right side of the chest. The PrimaLoft insulated vest sells for $200.

The jacket can be worn with high-rise pants that have zipper details on the north and south sides of the legs. Phone signal-blocking pockets are included in the zippers to keep you disconnected from technology, and patch detailing is evident on the knees. The pants are available for $175.

The black quarter zip pullover and women’s cropped crewneck in beige also come with this feature. Other styles include a short-sleeve tee and long-sleeve tee, both featuring the Cactus Corporation logo seen on Air Max 1s and Air Trainers. A brown PrimaLoft insulated vest and women's biking shorts complete the look.

The collection also offers a black piece with quarter-zip detailing. The long-sleeved quarter-zip creneck is readied with heavyweight material and a kangaroo front pocket with zippers. The quarter-zip crew can be purchased for $160.

The Crop Pullover Crew is available exclusively for women in beige colors with chocolate brown lining over the lower hem and zipper details. The crop pullover crew also comes with a quarter-zip detail in a fleece lining. The crop pullover crew is available for $140.

The graphic long sleeve tee comes in black color with a psychedelic eye-like "CC" graphic atop the grid pattern. The long-sleeved tee also features the "Cactus Jack" lettering down below the graphic. The long-sleeved graphic tee costs $60.

Elsewhere, the collection also brings forth a matching tee and shorts set in an earthy brown tone. Biker shorts include zipper pockets and a cargo-esque pocket on the right leg of the shorts. The shorts come in high-rise fit and can be purchased for $125.

Finally, the brown short-sleeved tee features a similar logo on the front right of the tee alongside the wording "Service Center Houston, Texas." The tee is the most affordable option, retailing for $50.

The entire collection is inspired by the workwear seen in Texas and outdoor gear, including necessary wardrobe staples for the great outdoors such as rain jackets, hikings pants, and even phone-signal blocking pockets.

The collection was released alongside the Nike x Travis Scott Air Trainer 1 Coriander and Nike x Travis Scott Air Trainer 1 Grey Haze, which were raffled and received over 1 million entries in over 30 minutes of release, reported TMZ.

One can trawl through the entire collection over at the Travis Scott's online shop starting May 20, 2022 at 12 p.m. PST and 3 p.m. EST for $50 to $400. The collection will be re-released on the Nike SNKRS site on May 27, 2022.

