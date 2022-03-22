How to buy the Top Boy x Nike NOCTA Alien Gortex jacket? Price, release date, and more about Drake's collection

Top Boy x Nike is collaborating together for a NOCTA Alien Gortex jacket. Netflix's Top Boy has just launched its season 2 on the OTT platform, and the popular series has resulted in new capsules.

The Hoodrich collaboration was first released, following which Drake's sub-brand with Nike, NOCTA, is bringing forth a jacket inspired by the Top Boy series. The jacket became available on Netflix's official shopping website on Friday, March 18, 2022.

More about the Top Boy x Nike NOCTA Alien Gortex jacket

Drake is one of pop culture's most prolific archivists. He is no stranger to successful collaborations, and with this latest pursuit with Netflix's Top Boy, he is striding forward towards his reputation in the industry.

Top Boy season two premiered on Netflix on March 18, 2022 with a star-studded cast, including Michael Ward, Ashley Walters, Simbi 'Little Simz' Ajikawo, and newbie Adwoa Aboah. The crime drama show is seen through a modernistic approach in its latest season and a heightened fashion sense has emerged throughout the series.

To commemorate the season, Drake, as the Executive Producer, has dropped an apparel collection.

The Top Boy x Nike NOCTA Alien Gortex Jacket is an integration of activewear with street style, which was seen upon the series character in one of the episodes. Sported by Jamie (Michael Ward), the Nocta x Top Boy jacket is breathable and lightweight outerwear. The jacket is constructed with polyester and has an outershell featuring a GORE-TEX infinium membrane and water-repellent zippers.

The blue and black color-blocked jacket features two-way zip closures, an adjustable hood with a storm flap, and windproof quality. The loose-fit jacket displays an embossed Nike 'Swoosh' logo and a NOCTA logo in rubberized material. The first piece of clothing from the show features webbed zipper pullers and a three-piece hood.

Top Boy NOCTA Alien Gortex jacket (Image via netflix.shop)

The details of the jacket also feature a bespoke sign inside the jacket which reads,

"NOCTA, in association with Top Boy, 2022"

The jacket is available to buy on netflix.shop for $500 in size range XS TO XXL.

Drake's connection to the collaboration

In 2017, Drake took to amplifying obscure television shows when he became the executive producer and brought back the british crime series Top Boy.

Aubrey Graham, popularly known as Drake, was billed as the producer of the show and revived the TV show, which only existed on DVD's to a Netflix series. Following its cancelation in 2013, he expressed an interest in producing the show.

In 2014, he spoke about the show via an Instagram post, in which he posted a picture of Ashley Walters, writing that it was the best show he'd seen.

After learning about the cancelation via fans, he joined the show as a producer. Ashley Walters told Radio 1 Newbeat show in a podcast saying:

"“Next thing I knew, we were sitting in a room with Netflix. And here we are."

Now that the series has been rebooted with a second season, Drake has leveraged his own Nike line, NOCTA, for a collaboration capsule of the apparel. Previously, Netflix and Nike collaborated on an offering for the popular sci-fi show, Stranger Things, for an apparel line in 2019.

Edited by Saman