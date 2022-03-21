Where to buy the Hoodrich X Top Boy collection? Price and more about the collab

Hoodrich x Top Boy is collaborating on bringing together streetwear with Netflix's crime drama on its official website, hoodrickuk.com, on March 18, 2022.

The Birmingham-based brand was founded by Jay Williams in 2014 and is known for its graphic t-shirts inspired by pop culture, sartorial knowledge, and musical influences.

The label commemorates the launch of the latest season partnered with Netflix's Top Boy series. This crime-drama is based in east London.

More about Hoodrich X Top Boy collaboration

The Hoodrich collaboration includes a five-piece capsule release that pays homage to Top Boy and some key characters from the show.

The collection includes three tees, a trackpant, and a hoodie, which offers products for both loyal customers of the brand and fans of the show. Integrating the authenticity of both the brand and the series and keeping their tasteful styles whilst working on the collaboration offering.

Two t-shirts from the collection are in 'white/graphic' colorways, while the third is in 'black/graphic' colorways. The tees are available at a retail price of $40 in size ranging from XS to XXL. Tees are available in three iterations namely, OG Summerhouse, OG Rise, and OG Provide, respectively.

The trackpant from the collection has a matching hoodie as well. The trackpant, namely 'OG Summerhouse Cargo Joggers', is priced at $62 in the size range of XS to XXL. Meanwhile, the hoodie, namely 'OG Summerhouse Hoodie', is available in sizes XS to XXL for a retail price of $68. It is also the highest-priced apparel in the collection.

The aforementioned capsule pays homage to the TV show in a slew of monochrome colorways, most identical to the show's aesthetics. Details from the collection can be seen with screen-printed graphics set against the Hoodrich signature, which can be seen up on the rear of several pieces, and collaborative motifs with sliced-up imagery are graced upon the back of the trackpant and hoodie.

The release was set up on the same night the fourth season dropped on Netflix's platform. The collection can be availed on the label's official site, hoodrichuk.com, and on Netflix's official website, netflix.shop.

More about Netflix's Top Boy series

The series highlights the tension between drug gangs and the public against those drug gangs trying to live an honest life. It details a 20-year-old drug dealer, Dushane, who is determined to become the number one in the crime-riddled area. The show also features a vulnerable teenager, Ra'Nell, who is forced to face harsh realities after his mother's enforced absence.

Top Boy combines elements of the thriller gangster world with tense social realism, the innocence of the public, wry humor, and some tenderness. According to The Times, ninety-five percent of the stories from the show are from real situations.

