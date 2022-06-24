Where to buy Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Reverse Mocha? Price, release date, and more explored

The Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Reverse Mocha has finally appeared in official images after quite a few early leaks. Following the release of the Air Max 1 series with Nike last month, the Astroworld rapper is now continuing his "Cactus Jack" collaboration series with Nike Inc.'s Jordan brand.

Inspired by the Dark Mocha colorway of 2019, which currently resells for $2000+ on StockX, Travis Scott and Jordan are releasing a model with the opposite color scheme. Dubbed as Reverse Mocha, the model will launch at a retail price of $150 on Nike SNKRS from July 21, 2022. It is important to note however that the sneakers will be released in limited units and only be available through a raffle.

More about the limited-edition Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Reverse Mocha sneakers

Limited-edition upcoming Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Reverse Mocha sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Reverse Mocha overturns the color scheme of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Dark Mocha, which was released in 2019. This time around, the sneakers will adopt the Sail / University Red / Ridgerock colorway.

The uppers are constructed out of nubuck material in a light brown hue, which is accented with white overlays made with premium leather. The classic swoosh can be seen emblazoned over the medial sides. The swooshes are quite exaggerated and they extend to the heel area.

The lateral side features the iconic reversed swooshes that are tied to the "Cactus Jack" footwear collaboration. The reversed swooshes on the lateral side appear in a darker shade of 'Sail' while those in the medial side sport a lighter hue of 'Sail.'

Further branding is seen atop the sneakers tongues with "Nike Air" tongue tags and "Cactus Jack" motif branding. The "Cactus Jack" branding is also seen along the medial sides of the shoes. The usual wings and basketball motif are incorporated in the rear end of the shoes at the heel area. The heel branding is embroidered in a mismatched pattern, with the right pair donning a wings logo and the left pair donning a distorted spooky face logo.

Compared to the 2019 Dark Mocha, the upcoming colorway presents a totally inverted color-blocking pattern. The shoes also draw inspiration from another Travis Scott x Jordan collaboration, namely the Jordan 1 Retro High Dark Mocha from May 2019.

The muted earthy colors come to life due to the pops of red present atop the tongue's "Nike Air" lettering and "Cactus Jack" insignia. The 'University Red' shade can also be found over other branding details. The sockliners in 'Rigderock' hue feature mismatched branding including the Jumpman, the Wings and Basketball logo, the Cactus Jack logo, the Cactus Jack distorted face, and lastly the "Travis Scott" lettering. Lastly, the laces and midsoles sport an off-white look for a more vintage feel, and the contrasting brown outsoles are made with rubber.

The shoes will arrive in all family sizes on July 21, 2022. The retail price for the adult sizes will be $150, but the pricing details for the toddler and child sizes are still unknown. One can head to SNKRS for further information.

