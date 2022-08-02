Where to buy Air Jordan 1 Low Shadow Toe colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The American shoe company has given the sneaker community numerous enticing colorways of Air Jordan 1 silhouettes this year. All the styles, namely high-top, mid-cut, and low-cuts, arrived in various new designs, and the latest addition is Air Jordan 1 Low shoe in "Shadow Toe" makeup.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Shadow Toe" rendition is slated to hit the footwear market on August 5, 2022, at 7:30 PM GMT+5:30. Interested buyers can get these exclusive pairs only from Nike's official app. Each pair of these low-top sneakers are priced at $100.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Shadow Toe shoe is dressed in gray and black overlays

Take a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Jordan Brand is flooding the sneaker market with multiple colorways of AJ 1 Low shoes. Color variants like "Gold Toe," "Wear Away," "Dark Concord," and "Blue Void" was recently previewed by the shoe label. The Jordan Brand is getting ready for the upcoming release of the Air Jordan 1 Low "Shadow Toe" version in between these teasers. This footwear will arrive dressed in black and gray overlays.

The history and evolution of Michael Jordan's first shoe are written on the label's website as follows,

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

The product description of the new Air Jordan 1 Low "Shadow Toe" edition on the brand's official web page reads,

“Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.”

Although most of the uppers are predominantly black and gray, hits of white are also used for more details. The uppers of these pairs are entirely made of genuine leather. Nike explains it as follows,

“Genuine leather in the upper offers durability and a premium look.”

The gray toe caps are loaded with radially aligned perforations. A bold black leather mudguard surrounds the toe cap. These black elements are then prominent on the eyestays and tongue flaps. These eyestays are paired with black lace loops. The white midfoot is adorned with large-sized black swooshes.

Towards the collar ends, the tongue flap is embellished with a white Jumpman logo. Furthermore, the collar and heel counter are fashioned with gray leather. On the rear, the gray heel counter is embroidered with the Air Jordan wing logo, executed in black. Moving on, the sockliner and the footbed is made with black textiles. The footbed is finished off with Jumpman insignia.

Rounding out, the sneakers are the sole units. The sole unit has a white midsole and gray outer sole unit. The midsoles are incorporated with original Air units that facilitate stability and grip. Nike defines it as,

“An encapsulated Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.”

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Shadow Toe" footwear edition. With a price tag of $100, these pairs will be dropped only on Nike's official app for purchase.

