Where to buy Air Jordan 1 Low Inside Out colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette has just been covered in a variety of fresh designs and palettes. A few of the color schemes that were introduced in 2022 are "Dark Olive," "Bordeaux," "Pink Velvet," and "Curry." We'll soon welcome another "Inside Out" release that will be styled in a minimalistic approach.

The impending Air Jordan 1 Low Inside Out footwear edition will hit the market on August 4, 2022, at 7.30 pm GMT +5.30. These low-cut men’s sneakers will arrive with a determined price tag of $120 for each pair. These can be availed from Nike’s e-commerce location, in addition to other partnering sellers.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft Inside Out colorway will arrive with suede overlays

Take a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Distressed footwear styles are one of Virgil Abloh’s numerous contributions, which mainly appeared on the late designer’s “The 10” Nike collection. Since its inception in 2017, every brand has imitated the trend. In 2022 it is still going strong, thanks to Jordan Brand's most recent Air Jordan 1 Low style. This next feature, dubbed "Inside Out," incorporates intricate Virgil touches like exposed sponge insides and stitching at the swoosh.

Not long ago, the shoe manufacturer teased the Air Jordan 1 Mid variant of the Inside Out pack. The design of that mid-cut AJ1 is completely identical to this upcoming low-top version that belongs to a similar footwear collection. Both pairs feature a combination of light cream, light gray, and white tones all across the upper with similar detailing. The product description of the Air Jordan 1 Low Inside Out edition on Nike’s official e-commerce web page says:

“Consistently fresh and always on point, the low-profile AJ1 is one of the most iconic sneakers of all time. This version incorporates natural tones and suede details—it's a grounding refresh for a soaring legend.”

The uppers of the arriving pairs feature a white, phantom, sail, and neutral gray color palette. Crafted with hairy suedes, the white leather panels are used in a few places to make these shoes more interesting. The toe boxes are made of white leathery elements and are surrounded by hairy suede mudguards.

Sail and neutral gray suede panels are placed alternately to make the eyestays. Sail textile tongue flaps are added in the middle of these eyestays, which are adorned with a white Jumpman logo. The tongue areas are finally wrapped up with white lace fasteners, which are held in position by gray and sail eyelets. The lateral sides are decorated with staple swooshes that boast tiny orange stitches over it.

To highlight the collars, the gray suedes are added around the neck area, which is juxtaposed with the sail sockliners. Furthermore, the footbed is then accomplished with a vivid orange insole that sports a dark gray Jumpman insignia. For the heel counter, hairy suede elements are employed that are accentuated with the embroidered Air Jordan wing logos.

Completing the shoe design are the rubber sole units, which facilitate durable traction. These units are composed of crisp white midsoles united with neutral gray outer sole units. While the encapsulated Air-Sole units provide cushiony support at each step, the padded collars create a comfortable fit around the ankles.

Make space in your wardrobe for the next Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft “Inside Out” footwear edition, which falls on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Priced at $120 per pair, they will be delivered by Nike's online store as well as other affiliated retail merchants.

