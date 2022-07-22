Where to buy Air Jordan 36 Low Washed Teal colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

While the Air Jordan 36 has already been superseded by Air Jordan 37, the Jordan Brand has no intention of sidelining the former in any regard. This is why it is continually developing new styles and colorways.

PEs like "Metallic Silver" by Guo Ailun and additional colorways like "Taco Jay," "DMP," "Luka," and "Light Orewood Brown" have already been delivered to us in recent weeks. In the same run, Nike will now release a brand new "Washed Teal" edition of its low-cut variant.

Arriving next week, the Air Jordan 36 Low “Washed Teal” rendition will be available on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 7:30 PM GMT+5:30. Interested buyers can cop these units from Nike’s online stores and a few other affiliated retail merchants. The low-cut variant of the release pair will cost you $175 each.

Nike’s Air Jordan 36 Low dressed in Washed Teal and Vivid Sulfur overlays

Take a closer look at AJ36 Washed Teal colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The 36th silhouette, which was only released in March of last year, quickly became one of the most popular designs from the footwear brand. The striking esthetics of these sneakers were adored by many sneakerheads. This encouraged the Jordan Brand to produce more eye-catching variations of the Air Jordan 36. As a result, the shoe company is getting ready to introduce its new "Washed Teal" style.

The product description of the Air Jordan 36 Low shoes on the brand’s website reads:

“Lace up in the energy that sparked a basketball revolution. One of the lightest Air Jordan game shoes to date, the AJ XXXVI features a minimal but durable upper with reinforcing overlay. It also comes equipped with Zoom Air cushioning for added responsiveness. Step on to the court with the confidence that whatever you do—it's light work.”

The uppers of the shoe feature Washed Teal, Vivid Sulfur, Rush Pink, and Black tones, which are scattered all over. Made with featherweight fabrics, the durable uppers are contoured with black elements that are added on the lateral sides. Similar black elements are also used for the tongue flaps, which are embedded with the bold red Jumpman logo towards the collars. Nike described the uppers as:

“Minimal but durable fabric and synthetic leather upper, paired with a dynamic, flexible tongue, provides a light fit and plush comfort.”

What’s more, the inner linings are done with black textiles, which are accentuated with red insoles boasting Jumpman insignias. These footbeds are incorporated with the Zoom Air units, which assists in comfort and improved traction. For an additional boost in responsiveness off the dribble, a Zoom Air unit comforts your feet.

When players are alert and move quickly to their positions, the dynamic rubber tread offers stop-and-go traction. The lightweight stability is further elaborated by Nike as:

“Hollowed-out section between the outsole and midsole helps reduce weight and exposes the shoe's stabilizing shank (a piece of durable plastic that helps keep the shoe from twisting).”

Ultimately, the heel pull tabs with “thirty six” lettering and black and white sole units to finish off the designs.

Set your reminders for the upcoming Air Jordan 36 Low Washed Teal footwear edition, which is slated for July 28, at 7:30 PM GMT+5:30. They will be purchasable from Nike stores for $175 per pair.

