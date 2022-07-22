Where to buy Air Jordan 2 Low Cherrywood colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Since its induction in 1986, Air Jordan 2 has been consistent with its dualistic nature so far. Both the OG colorway and all its upcoming designs feature the colorblocking of two shades under their GRs as well as their collaborative lineups.

This year, the second Air Jordan model has been brilliantly reimagined by notable names like Nina Chanel Abney, Maison Chateau Rogue, and Union Los Angeles. But, for the latest “Cherrywood” makeover Jordan Brand is sticking with the tried-and-true strategy of straightforward hue swaps.

The upcoming Air Jordan 2 “Cherrywood” rendition is expected to hit the footwear market on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Supposedly, these dual-toned low-tops will be dropped with a determined price tag of $160 for each pair. You can purchase them from Nike's official e-commerce website, as well as other partnering retail outlets.

Air Jordan 2 Low receives a Cherrywood makeover for this Holiday season

These impending sneakers are expected to arrive in December this year (Image via Twitter/@zsneakerheadz)

As opposed to its other successor designs, the second silhouette of the Michael Jordan shoe line has always been more unique because it was created by not just one, but two illustrious designers, Peter Moore and Bruce Kilgore. While the former contributed to Nike's many iconic designs, including the Air Jordan 1, the latter was the genius behind the Air Force 1 silhouette. This is how Jordan Brand describes the introduction of the AJ2 design:

“With the introduction of the Air Jordan Il comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ ll laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty. Made in Italy, with faux lizard skin, sleek lines and no swoosh, the shoe was an elegant design that added sophistication to MJ's soaring style.”

For the unfamiliar, the color palette of the upcoming Air Jordan 2 Low “Cherrywood” rendition bears a strong resemblance to the “White/Red” colorway of the shoe. This was the inaugural colorway of AJ2, which was released back in 1986. But unlike the previous high-top variant, the newly designed version will be offered in the low-cut style.

The Jumpman logos are placed on the tongues and heels (Image via Twitter/@trevorleit)

The entire exterior of the pair is constructed using premium leathers. Although most of the uppers are fashioned with white overlays, the alluring red elements work to highlight their details. The toe areas possess perforations that assist in improving airflow. Right next to them, the white leathery tongue flaps are combined with similar white eyelets as well as lace fasteners.

Towards the collar, the tongues are emblazoned with red Jumpman insignias and finished off with the lining of similar red hues. These red elements are even utilized to contour the collars along their complete lengths, which ends up in the heel areas.

The red on the heels' upper portion contrasts with the white on the lower portion. Furthermore, the inner linings are done with red textiles. Finalizing the appearance are the sole units. The crisp white midsoles are glued to the dual-toned red and soft gray outer sole units.

Keep an eye out for this upcoming Air Jordan 2 “Cherrywood” footwear edition, which is expected to spruce up your wardrobe this Christmas. As per early reports, these pairs will be available from December 3, 2022 onwards. You can easily purchase them from the Nike website for $160. Be aware that the shoe company has not yet officially confirmed this.

