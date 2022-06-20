Where to buy the Maison Chateau Rouge x Nike's Jordan collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Maison Chateau Rouge and Nike's Jordan brand will continue their partnership with a focus on retro silhouettes like Air Jordan 2 and Jordan Series Mid.

The dynamic duo most recently partnered up in 2019, for an Air Jordan 1 colorway. However, for 2022, like many other brands including A Ma Maniere, J Balvin, and Titan, Maison Chateau Rogue is focusing on the Air Jordan 2 silhouette.

The Paris-based boutique is also releasing two colorways for the Jordan Series Mid silhouette. These will focus on their African community and heritage, celebrating the global youth culture. The collaboration between Maison Chateau Rouge and Nike's Jordan brand has dubbed Chapter 2: United Youth International.

The collection will launch a three-piece footwear collection on June 24, 2022 on SNKRS.

More about the upcoming Maison Chateau Rouge x Nike Jordan brand's 3-piece footwear collection

Maison Chateau Rouge x Nike Jordan Series Brown Basalt (Image via Nike) Maison Chateau Rouge x Air Jordan 2 Orange and Sail (Image via Sportskeeda)

The collaboration between Maison Chateau Rounge and Nike's Jordan brand is a celebration of the Afropean creativity and African diaspora. The Paris-based brand has always been open about its African roots and has celebrated them fearlessly. Now, with Nike, they are furthering their initiative to bring forth strong messages.

Before introducing the collection, the swoosh brand gives a small introduction to the Parisian brand, and the site reads,

"Shining a spotlight on his heritage and community. With Maison Château Rouge, Youssouf. Fofana made it clear - the brand represents the savoir-faire of the African artisans, empowers them on the continent and spread its aesthetics abroad. Every project starts somewhere. Whether it’s behind the court or in your neighbourhood alleys."

Meanwhile, the introduction to the collaborative Chapter 2: United Youth International collection reads,

"There are no boundaries. You need to spread the message beyond the frame. The stage is vast and it belongs to this community – the young creatives carrying their legacy, crafting their own heritage, celebrating the African diaspora and promoting Afropean creativity. Worldwide."

The collection will include a total of 3-pieces footwear collection which are -

Maison Chateau Rouge x Air Jordan 2 Orange and Sail Maison Chateau Rouge x Jordan Series Mid Sail Maison Chateau Rouge x Jordan Series Mid Brown Basalt

1) Maison Chateau Rouge x Air Jordan 2 Orange and Sail

Maison Chateau Rouge x Air Jordan 2 Orange and Sail sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Maison Chateau Rouge x Air Jordan 2 footwear is dressed in Sail/Citron Pulse/Orange colorway. The upper is dressed in a Sail leather base with orange accents acting as overlays.

The upper features layered eyestays, debossed patterns and contrasting stitching to highlight the pair's high-end design. Introducing the silhouette, the Nike site reads,

"Transcend beyond borders in the Air Jordan 2 x Maison Château Rouge. Designed in collaboration with the Parisian fashion label, the high-end design shines a spotlight on heritage and community. From ornate detailing that nods to the brand's roots, to the "UNITED YOUTH INTERNATIONAL" and "CHICAGO DAKAR PARIS" on the tongues that celebrate the story of global youth culture, it bridges cultures while staying true to the AJ 2 look you love."

The tongue and mid-foot overlays have been designed in a Sail debossed pattern, while the throat's textures are in a toothy-style. The sneakers also feature white and brown contrasting stripes fasted below both tongues and collars, which are further dressed with exposed stitching.

The heels come in a mis-matched design, where the left one features Nike branding, and the right one features Rouge's moniker. To pay homage to Jordan's brand, the insoles are dressed in MJ's image alongside the "United Youth International" lettering.

The shoe will be available at SNKRS for $300.

2) Maison Chateau Rouge x Jordan Series Mid Sail

Maison Chateau Rouge x Jordan Series Mid Sail (Image via Nike)

For the MCR x Jordan series collab, MCR worked with two mid-top silhouettes, present in Brown Basalt and Sail. The latter is dressed in a titular color composition, which is familiar to the above seen Air Jordan 2 silhouette.

The upper is dressed in an off-white titular shade with hits of brown and orange color acting as overlays throughout the silhouette. Introducing the shoe, the Nike site reads,

"See-saw edging brings sophistication, splashes of Pale Vanilla add a vintage aesthetic, and highly textured leather finishes it with a coveted twist. Even the insoles are eye-catching on this head-turning collab. Lace-up and let the conversations begin."

Similar to the pair mentioned earlier, the insoles are dressed with the Jordan's Jumpman logo, a graphic image of MJ and the "United Youth Culture" lettering.

Additionally, unique basketball patches are attached to both the medial and lateral sides of the shoes. This references the Parisian label and the collaborative collection's name, and the heel is branded with the "MCR" moniker logo.

The Maison Chateau Rouge x Jordan Series Mid Sail pair can be availed at the official e-commerce site, SNKRS, and at some select retailers for $150, on June 24, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. GMT+10.

3) Maison Chateau Rouge x Jordan Series Mid Brown Basalt

The Maison Chateau Rouge x Jordan Series Mid Brown Basalt pair is dressed in the titular upper shade. Meanwhile, the whole shoe is dressed in the collaborative collection's Sail/Brown Basalt/Pale Vanilla/Orange colorway.

The base of the upper is made out of rich brown leather, while the panelling proffers a similarly debossed, brogue-inspired all-over pattern. Here's how Nike introduces the shoes,

"From ornate detailing that nods to the brand's roots to the "UNITED YOUTH INTERNATIONAL" on the heel, it celebrates the story of global youth culture while staying true to the classic mid-top look you love. See-saw edging brings sophistication, splashes of Pale Vanilla and Sail add a vintage aesthetic, and contrast stitching delivers the perfect pop to any outfit."

The pair features similar details to the Sail colorway in regards to the insole pattern and basketball patches on both sides. The tongue features a co-branded logo detail.

The exposed stitching is done in white, which perfectly contrasts with the brown basalt colorway. Finishing off the look, the Pale Vanilla Midsoles gives a vintage look to the sneakers.

The Maison Chateau Rouge x Jordan Series Mid Brown Basalt pair can be availed at the official e-commerce site, SNKRS, and a few select retailers for $150, on June 24, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. GMT+10.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far