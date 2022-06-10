Where to buy Titan x Air Jordan 2 Low? Price and more explored

The Philippines-based label, Titan, is continuing its partnership with the Jordan Brand for its Air Jordan 2 Low silhouette. The Philippines has greatly admired the game of basketball, and thus, they continue to manifest their love through sneakers.

The upcoming pair, Titan x Air Jordan 2 Low, is constructed in a mix of materials and tropical colors. The involved labels haven't yet confirmed the release date of the shoes, but the expected retail price, according to sneaker pages, Modern Notoriety and Sneaker Bar Detroit, will be $200, and the sneaker will be released on the official e-commerce site of both the involved labels, Nike SNKRS and Titan.

More about the upcoming Titan x Air Jordan 2 Low

Upcoming Titan x Air Jordan 2 Low (Image via @masterchefian / @privateselectionLLC / Instagram)

The Manila-based retailer, Titan, has already given the Jordan label several collaborations with the silhouettes such as Air Jordan 36 and Air Jordan 23 in late 2020/ early 2021.

The Filipino brand is now moving into a retro silhouette by giving its own flair to the Jordan 2 Low silhouette. Sneaker leaker page, @privateselectionLLC, took to Instagram to provide a first look at the pair on June 4, 2022. While another sneaker leaker page, @sneaker_head_sample confirmed the pair by giving further leaked pictures on June 8, 2022.

The upcoming collaborative offering is dressed in Sail / Safety Orange / Chlorophyll / Coconut Milk colorway and comes in premium materials. Much like other collaborative offerings for the Air Jordan 2 Low, Titan has opted for a construction with multiple materials. The upper is constructed from a mixture of materials, including, leather, soft suede, corduroy-like textures, and pristine tumbled leather.

The suede material is used upon the tongues and collars of the shoes, while the premium tumbled leather material makes up the toe boxes and forefoot panels. The base of the shoes, as usual, is dressed in white-colored premium smooth leather. Lastly, the mudguards are constructed out of corduroy-textured materials.

The Phillipines-based retailer has elected to reimagine the retro model in a Miami Hurricane-theme color scheme with the Cholorophyll green, soothing teal, and vivid orange accents making their way onto the leather-based uppers of the sneakers.

Filipino retailer Titan makes some noise as it expands its Jordan Brand collaboration with this upcoming Air Jordan 2 Low!

The light bone base color of the upper is accented with hues that gives a tropical color scheme, a homage to the island country the Philippines, which enjoys a tropical climate all year-round. The chlorophyll green accents are accentuated over the textured overlays seen alongside the heel counters and mid-foot piping.

Sitting adjacent to it pops of orange are infused into the the sockliners, the iconic Jumpman logo on the tongue, and the iconic Jordan Wings logo.

Next on the list of colors is a teal that is unique and can be found accentuated over the lip of the tongue, eyelets, and the custom-made iconic hangtag. The hangtag is emblazoned with the Filipino retailer's signature lightning bolt logo, confirming that the upcoming pair is definitely a collaboration with the Titan.

FIRST LOOK: Titan x Air Jordan 2 Low releasing this year

A further expansion of the tropical theme is carried out with the fruity icons that are seen featured over the insides of the tongue. A hint of black and earthy-toned speckles can be seen over the midsole pieces.

The pair will be accompanied by two sets of laces, dressed in green and orange, in addition to the already paired white shoelaces.

