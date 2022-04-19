Nina Chanel Abney x Jordan 2 Low: Everything we know so far

Nina Chanel Abney, an American artist based in New York, is teaming up with Jordan Brand to release a collaboration with her own Air Jordan 2 line.

Nina Chanel Abney is about to reach household status by introducing a reductive interpretation of Air Jordan 2 in two new colorways. Leaked through the sneaker leaker page @apollolou1976 on April 17, 2022, the Air Jordan 2 Low in "White/ Malachite/ Neutral Grey/ Sail" colorway is rumored to be released in July 2022.

More about Nina Chanel Abney x Jordan 2 Low sneakers

Air Jordan 2 Low in "White/ Malachite/ Neutral Grey/ Sail" colorway (@apollolou1976/ Instagram)

Nina Chanel Abney, born in Harvey, Illinois, is currently residing in New York and is a pop-surrealist artist. She explores race, gender, pop culture, and other social issues through her artwork. Her work will now be featured in her new collaboration with Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2 Low sneakers.

The pop-surrealist artist is reimagining the iconic sneaker without compromising its original looks while integrating her own spin. This low-top Air Jordan 2 silhouette by Nina comes dressed in a Neutral Gray, Sail, Malachite, and White color combination.

The build is similar to her previously leaked high-top AJ2. The upper features a gray-hued suede on the toe cap, with minimal perforations accentuated upon it. A solid green heel counter that lacks grooves and contours.

The upper is constructed with a reptile texture and smooth leather accentuated with white color. The white base color gives the pair a vintage vibe, with the addition of a sail hue across the midsole.

The Air Jordan 2 low is much like the high-top version, with a deconstructed approach. Hunter Green Exterior on heels and outsoles give the pair an OG look. Sitting beneath the heel is a familiar snakeskin texture exterior while the smooth leather covers head to toe.

Additional detailing can be seen in Abney's artwork through the hangtag. The hangtag is shaped like a picture frame with Abney's artwork featured on it, highlighting the pair. A photo of Michael Jordan being double teamed by the Lakers during the 1986 -1987 season is used in the tag.

More pops of green appear on the heel pull tabs, with the wings branding on the tongue and across the insoles. The branding for the artist is done with a feature of the green "Nina Chanel Abney" spelled out across the insoles. Finishing off the design, the gray and green color lands upon the rubber outsole.

The release date hasn't been confirmed by Nike yet. However, according to the sneaker leaker page @zSneakerheadz, the style is scheduled for release in July 2022. The pair, when released, can be bought on Nike SNKRS and a few selected retailers.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar