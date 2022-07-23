Where to buy Air Jordan 36 Luka Doncic’s El Matador colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic has been a longtime friend of Jordan Brand, and the shoe label is celebrating this association with the release of Air Jordan 36 El Matador edition. The sneakers will pay homage to Doncic’s forgotten moniker, El Matador.

Air Jordan 36 El Matador will step into the footwear market on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Luka diehards can easily get their hands on the sneakers from Nike’s official shopping website and other retail locations. Each pair will cost $200.

Nike’s Air Jordan 36 El Matador colorway is the perfect tribute to Luka Doncic

Take a detailed look at the impending Air Jordan 36 El Matador sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Earlier in July 2022, Jordan Brand debuted the “Luka” colorway of its AJ36 silhouette, which was reportedly dedicated to the 23-year old NBA star. The player's exclusive footwear release stunned sneakerheads because of the appealing design. The new “El Matador” colorway was recently teased by Nike, and it seems that fans are now curious to see what the brand has come up with this time.

The upcoming sneakers have a color palette of Chile Red, University Red, Metallic Gold, and Black, a nod to Luka’s playing days with Real Madrid.

While the uppers mostly feature Chile Red and Metallic Gold, the strategic placement of the black elements helps make the shoes look even more enticing. The heavy metallic gold detailing that embellishes the uppers is inspired by a traditional bullfighter costume. These red and gold costumes are popularly known as traje de luces, and they are an important component of Spanish culture.

VI$H SPORTS @vishsports Luka Doncic e Jordan Brand estão prestando homenagem ao tempo de Luka no Real Madrid com um Air Jordan 36 "El Matador", inspirado no tradicional traje de toureiro espanhol. Luka Doncic e Jordan Brand estão prestando homenagem ao tempo de Luka no Real Madrid com um Air Jordan 36 "El Matador", inspirado no tradicional traje de toureiro espanhol. 👟💯 https://t.co/DvuPkbj3DW

Red knitted textiles are used to construct the toe areas, which are topped with intricate gold designs that run along the entire length of the shoe. Furthermore, the designs are outlined in black, which makes for a funky, graphic look.

Black eyelets surround the solid red tongue flaps. The perforated tongues are topped with crisscrossed, speckled lace fasteners with red and black detailing. Moreover, the aglets of these laces are ornamented with golden fittings.

Both on the front and back, the tongue flaps and the heel counters come with pull tabs. The pull tabs placed on the tongues also feature fine gold designs, while those on the heel areas feature “El Matador” lettering woven onto them.

CARTER_AF1 @carter_AF1



AIR JORDAN 11 LOW IE "El Matador"

そして

AIR JORDAN 36 "El Matador"



情熱を示す赤と、栄冠を示す黄金。

ルカにぴったりじゃないか



via ️ uninstructedvision

instagram.com/p/CgSW5niJ51c/… 闘牛士をイメージした、ルカ・ドンチッチのPEモデル2種が揃い踏み。AIR JORDAN 11 LOW IE "El Matador"そしてAIR JORDAN 36 "El Matador"情熱を示す赤と、栄冠を示す黄金。ルカにぴったりじゃないかvia️ uninstructedvision 闘牛士をイメージした、ルカ・ドンチッチのPEモデル2種が揃い踏み。AIR JORDAN 11 LOW IE "El Matador"そしてAIR JORDAN 36 "El Matador"情熱を示す赤と、栄冠を示す黄金。ルカにぴったりじゃないか❗via📷️ uninstructedvisioninstagram.com/p/CgSW5niJ51c/… https://t.co/UvXmtKc0N1

The player’s nickname is also added to the rear side of the tongue flaps. All the typography has a gold finish. The heel counters have the Nike Air swoosh branding on the tip of the black pull tabs.

Furthermore, the inner linings and the footbed are also meticulously made with black textiles. The footbed has black insoles that are printed with gold Jumpman insignias. When you take a closer look at the shoe, you will see that the mid-foot area is embossed with the Jumpman logo.

Rounding out the footwear design is the red, semi-translucent sole unit. On the platform, they once again showcase the black Jumpman logos.

Jacques Slade @kustoo @luka7doncic

Air Jordan 36 and XI IE “El Matador” PE’s



Growing up in Spain and Luka's love of red shoes served as inspiration. The gold embroidery and woven upper take from a matador's uniform.



The 36 drops in August

No release scheduled for the 11 IE. New from @Jumpman23 Air Jordan 36 and XI IE “El Matador” PE’sGrowing up in Spain and Luka's love of red shoes served as inspiration. The gold embroidery and woven upper take from a matador's uniform.The 36 drops in AugustNo release scheduled for the 11 IE. New from @Jumpman23 x @luka7doncicAir Jordan 36 and XI IE “El Matador” PE’sGrowing up in Spain and Luka's love of red shoes served as inspiration. The gold embroidery and woven upper take from a matador's uniform. The 36 drops in AugustNo release scheduled for the 11 IE. https://t.co/hHvfFnXdg0

Air Jordan 36 El Matador will be available for purchase from August 31, 2022. Nike, as well as a few other authorized retail merchants, will list these sneakers for $200 each.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far