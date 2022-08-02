Where to buy Air Jordan 37 Hare colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

In addition to concentrating on the rest of its silhouette, Jordan Brand is introducing fresh designs for its most recent Air Jordan 37 shoe model. In just a few months since its debut, the silhouette, which is the freshest model in the shoe brand's line-up, has received numerous additional iterations, including PEs like "Jayson Tatum" and "Satou Sabally." The long-awaited "Hare" hue, which was teased as Air Jordan 37's inaugural design, is now being prepared by Nike.

The forthcoming Air Jordan 37 “Hare” edition is finally releasing on September 29, 2022. With a determined price label of $185 per pair, these chic sneakers will be delivered by Nike’s e-commerce stores as well as by a few affiliated retail locations.

Nike’s Air Jordan 37 will now arrive in Hare colorway with white and red overlays

Take a closer look at the Air Jordan 37 Hare colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The sneaker community has already received various revamped versions of the thirty-seventh silhouette of the Jordan Brand, which debuted earlier this year. The two debut colorways were unveiled by the label, namely “Beyond Borders” and “Hare.” While the latter won't be available until the end of September 2022, the former was only released in late July.

For the new AJ37 "Hare" version, Jordan Brand drew inspiration from the previously released design of the Air Jordan 7 "Hare" hue. The upcoming Air Jordan 37 is hence inspired by a shoe that wowed sneakerheads and Jordan fans in 2015.

The uppers of the Hare colorway feature White, True Red, Black, Light Silver, and Citrus color schemes. In addition to this, hints of purple and green are also used for the base. Innovative white meshed lenoweave materials make the uppers of the shoe. These newly created lenoweave elements aid wearers by providing additional support.

These red tongue flaps go well with white meshed laterals and toes. Multiple perforations on the tongue flap promote ventilation. Towards the neck of the shoe, the sheen-y red tongue is embellished with a Jumpman logo.

The black fabrics used for the tongue flap's back are expertly embroidered with the words "Air Jordan" in white. For the uninitiated, the outsole and tongue flap of the Jordan 7 serve as the main sources of inspiration for this 37th shoe design.

What’s more, the sockliner as well as the footbed is achieved with true red hues. The Jumpman logo is then placed on the insole to complete the footbed. Moving on, the heel counter adopts a red satiny finish, which is topped with a black pull tab. These pull tabs feature Jumpman insignias with Michael Jordan’s signature underneath.

Rounding out the shoe are the midsole and outer sole units. The midsoles are majorly covered with white tints, whereas the outsoles are brilliantly colored with red, orange, and green. These vibrant sole units are embedded with the purple Jumpman logo.

For increased comfort and stability, the midsole also has a double-stacked Zoom bag at the forefoot, a carbon fiber plate at the midfoot, and Formula 23 foam at the heel. The translucent heel caps are once again furnished with the prints of small-sized Jumpman insignias.

Save the date for the Air Jordan 37 "Hare," which will hit the market on September 29, 2022. These shoes will be sold via Nike and other select retail sellers for $185 per pair.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far