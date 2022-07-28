Where to buy Air Jordan 37 Jayson Tatum shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The latest Air Jordan 37 collaboration is set to drop in October this year.

Jayson Tatum is an important member of the Jordan brand family, as evidenced by the various PEs created especially for the player. The Air Jordan 37 'Jayson Tatum' edition is the latest in this regard, and it is set to release later this year.

Earlier in 2022, we received Air Jordan 36 'Taco Jay' and Jordan Series 'Taco Jay,' both of which were inspired by the player’s fondness for tacos.

The upcoming Air Jordan 37 'Jayson Tatum' edition is slated to launch on October 7, 2022. Priced at $205 per pair, the shoes can be purchased via Nike’s SNKRS app and at other authorized retail locations.

Nike’s Air Jordan 37 Jayson Tatum edition is inspired by the player’s tattoos

Following the release of Air Jordan 36 in 2021, the sneaker manufacturer has now revealed the newly designed Air Jordan 37. The Jordan Brand introduced their latest entry in two colorways, “Beyond Borders” and “Hare," which were later joined by the “Satou Sabally” inspired edition.

The brand is now gearing up for the launch of the upcoming 'Jayson Tatum' edition of its thirty-seventh shoe. This sneaker design has been influenced by the tattoos of the NBA star. The iteration will be available in a Pale Vanilla, Black, and Red color palette.

The uppers are constructed using Pale Vanilla Lenoweave elements with pops of black and red. Tatum’s tattoos have been the primary inspiration behind the design.

The toe areas are covered with pale vanilla lenoweave, which is outlined with mudguards boasting multiple tattoo designs along their entire length. Next to the toes, the tongue section features similar-colored eyelets that are coupled with bold black lace loops.

The perforated tongue flap placed underneath the lace locks also features the vanilla hue. Towards the ankle collar, the tongue flap features a red Jumpman logo on one shoe and the player’s “JT” logo embroidered on the other. Both these markings are added to the tattoo-printed textiles that are beaded with black elements. “Air Jordan” lettering is added on the rear side of the tongues.

Furthermore, the collar is primarily black, but features beige stitching on the borders. Coming to the heel counter, a black pull tab emblazoned with Michael Jordan’s name is added to the rear side of the shoe. The pull tabs are positioned on the brilliant red heel tabs. At the bottom of the heel, a neutral-toned cap is added to the sole unit, which features a red Jumpman insignia on the side.

The interior of these units are completely black with graphic-heavy insoles that feature Tatum’s tattoos.

A double-stacked forefoot Zoom strobel system and Formula 23 foam are employed in the black and pale vanilla midsole. The base of the outer soles, which are beige in color, are embedded with the red Jumpman logo.

Get your Air Jordan 37 'Jayson Tatum' sneakers from October 7, 2022.

