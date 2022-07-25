Where to buy Air Jordan 37 “Satou Sabally” edition? Price and more details explored 

Even though Air Jordan 37 is still in its initial phase, it is already engaging in multiple joint ventures. The Jordan brand is honoring the WNBA standout Satou Sabally with its latest edition of Air Jordan 37. This upcoming shoe will feature graffiti-inspired details with a brilliant color scheme.

As of now, the release date of the Air Jordan 37 “Satou Sabally” edition is kept under wraps by the shoe label. Some early reports suggest that they might hit the shelves in October 2022. With an expected selling price of $205, these graffiti-inspired sneakers will be accessible online from Nike’s e-commerce stores as well as a few other partnering sellers.

Nike’s Air Jordan 37 is growing its collaborative lineup with Satou Sabally

Here's a detailed look at the impending Air Jordan 37 Satou Sabally sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Earlier, in July this year, the sneaker community embraced newly developed designs of Air Jordan 37. The NBA legend’s shoe business debuted two inaugural colorways of the 37th silhouette, namely “Beyond Border” and “Hare.” Following this, Jayson Tatum’s PE variant was teased quite recently. Finally, we have the latest “Satou Sabally” edition, which will be launched later this year.

The Dallas Wings’ forward player chose to style her hardwood-ready installment with colorful embellishments as well as eye-catching text designs. The fine meshes cover the uppers of the shoes.

The toes and eyelets are executed with these muted teal meshes, while the tongue flaps are accomplished with similar perforated teal elements. These tongue areas are finalized with Jumpman logos embroidered towards the collars and black lace fasteners added on top.

Crafted with the Dallas Wings’ color scheme, the pairs feature bright lime green tones, alongside muted teal elements. Lime tones are employed for insoles and for some parts of midsoles. These lime details are beautifully complimented with bold red touches. While the insole of one shoe is made using lime green, the other features orangish red hues. These mismatched liners are complete with graffiti-like designs, which also feature the German player’s name and dollar symbols on them.

Furthermore, the Graffiti-esque graphics are also prominent around the neck as well as in the midsole areas. These designs are executed perfectly with muted teal and black tones. On the rear side, the black heel counter adopts a black base that is topped with teal mesh and a black pull tab. Etched with Michael Jordan’s signature in the middle, the pull tab boasts the Jumpman logo on top with AJ37 markings underneath.

Lastly, the midsole units that are made using vibrant green and orange components are united with akin teal outer sole units. Here, the green tones added to the mid-foot locations are adorned with black speckles. The orange part is placed around the heel areas. These orange sections are finished off with Jumpman logos on the medial side.

Sneakerologue @Sneakerologue Images officielles de la Air Jordan 37 “Satou Sabally” ! Images officielles de la Air Jordan 37 “Satou Sabally” ! 🔥 https://t.co/qC88LDWshm

Sabally diehards and interested buyers can keep an eye out for this impending Air Jordan 37 “Satou Sabally” rendition. It is expected to fall in October this year, as per initial reports. These arresting designs will be offered for $205 per pair. You can even sign up to Nike's official website for quick updates and further details on the forthcoming releases.

