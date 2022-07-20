Where to buy Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 Light Orewood Brown colorway? Price and more details explored 

The contemporary Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 shoe joined the brand's lineup of sneakers more than 20 years ago. Since then, the popular shoe has donned a variety of hues and patterns. The "Mighty Swooshers" and the original "True Red," along with its joint venture with Supreme, were introduced by Nike earlier this year. The Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 sneaker will soon be available in a brand-new "Light Orewood Brown" variation.

The Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 "Light Orewood Brown" color scheme is expected to debut soon in August 2022. As of now, they are assumed to be priced at $140 for each pair, but we have to wait for a final nod from the sportswear label. These chunky shoes will be offered by Nike's online stores and a few other marketplaces.

Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 Light Orewood Brown variant will arrive with Multicolored pods

Introduced in 1995, the Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 came into the spotlight for its distinctive appearance, particularly after it was endorsed by the former NBA star, Jason Kidd. Eric Avar, the mastermind behind this silhouette, utilized a carbon fiber accent to detail the sneaker.

They were the first hoop-inspired shoes, titled the "Zoom Air." And the suffix "95" represents the year of its debut.

The uppers of this "Light Orewood Brown" variant feature a color scheme comprising Light Orewood Brown, Cobalt Blue, University Gold, University Red, White, and Black hues. The leathery tops are covered in beige, adorned with fine black meshes on the uppers.

The toe boxes are embroidered with beige swooshes. The black meshes are added next to the toe areas, forming the tongues of these sneakers. The meshed tongue is contoured with a black outline adjacent to the eyelet. The holes are punched on the beige leathers around the tongues that make the eyestays, holding the black lace loops.

Moreover, the sock liner and footbed are also made with black textiles and insoles, respectively. These bold black insoles are embellished with University blue Nike Air swoosh branding prints. Moving towards the rear side, we can easily spot the tiny swooshes embossed around the heel counters. These heel areas, which are fashioned with beige leathers, possess similarly colored pull tabs that reflect "Flight" lettering.

Coming to the base, the sole units are constructed using white midsoles and black outer sole units. Below the medial sides, the most attractive part of these units is fitted - three bejeweled multicolored pods with checkered pattern detailings.

These pods sport colors like blue, gold, and red. When you look closely at the gold pod, it is embossed with AIR lettering on them. Both the medial pods and the shank have the original carbon fiber texture. Ultimately, the black outsoles match the rest. They feature numerous perforations towards the forefoot and become thinner on the heel side.

Stay tuned to Nike's official website to stay updated about the release and pricing details of the upcoming Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 "Light Orewood Brown" rendition. Each pair is expected to cost you $140 each, as per early reports. These pairs will be dropped on the shopping sites of Nike and other retail partners.

