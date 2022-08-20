Where to buy Vans x Stranger Things collection? Release date and more details explored 

After receiving some early images of the latest Vans x Stranger Things collaborative capsule collection a few weeks ago, the skateboarding business recently unveiled the official launch date of its chic-themed collection. The newest drop will arrive just in time following the release of fresh episodes of Stranger Things 4, which aired on Netflix.

The much-awaited Stranger Things x Vans' wide assortment is finally releasing on August 26, 2022. According to the skateboarding label's web page, the complete range will be purchasable from the e-commerce stores of both Vans and their selected retail vendors. Interested shoppers can buy their items in boys, kids, and toddler sizes.

Vans x Stranger Things sneakers and apparel designs come straight out of Hawkins

Take a look at the shirt and short set (left) and Surfer Boy Pizza Authentic shoes (right) (Image via Vans.com)

When Stranger Things debuted in 2016, it immediately became a huge sensation. As a result of this achievement, the franchise was given a chance to collaborate with Nike on a wide range of collaborative footwear released during the summer of 2019. By 2022, the series has received a second in-depth capsule created by the Byers family's closest neighbor, Vans, from Anaheim.

The fan-favorite lineup will offer a wide assortment of series-inspired footwear and clothing pieces for its diehard fans. The sneaker range will include reinterpreted graphic-heavy Sk8-Hi Reissue, Hellfire Club Style 36, and Vans Authentic silhouettes. The apparel lineup consists of a denim jacket, shirt and shorts set, and a graphic tee.

The Sk8-Hi Reissue that delves into the upside-down and is "chewed through" by the monster's pointed teeth is the star of the sneaker selection. The bold black tongue flaps of these high-tops are embellished with the Off the Wall logo in red and complete with similar black laces. Finally, the sole units are adorned with "FRIENDS DON'T LIE" texts added towards the heel counters.

Take a look at the Hellfire Club Style 36 shoes (Image via Vans.com)

The Hellfire Club Style 36 is reserved for club members as well as Dungeons & Dragons throwing stars. The uppers of these pairs are combined with pale yellow lace loops to finish the Hellfire theme.

The Vans Authentic features Surfer Boy Pizza in striking black-and-white and red-and-white checkered patterns. The characteristic branding tags are placed next to the laces. Here, the sole units are also printed with "Surfer Boy Pizza" and "Delivered Hot to your Doorstep" letterings towards the heel counter.

Take a look at the Hellfire Jean Club Jacket (Image via Vans.com)

The collab Hellfire Club Jean Jacket in solid black over-dyed denim appears to be the centerpiece of the latest collection. With an all-over repeat pattern and writing that reads "Off the Wall/Upside Down," a cotton camping shirt and short set travels to Echo Beach in the style of the 1980s.

In retro surf poster graphics with Demogorgons on the shore and a reversible play on the catchphrase "Man, I Need Vans," design t-shirts mash-up the brand's legacy through a Stranger Things perspective. These tees are crafted in black and white colorways.

The assortment also includes items in boys' and kids' sizes, including t-shirts with the Vans x Stranger Things logo and a picture of Jim Hopper from the show.

Vans @Vans Friends don’t lie. A full Vans x Stranger Things collection inspired by all your season 4 favorites is coming soon. Friends don’t lie. A full Vans x Stranger Things collection inspired by all your season 4 favorites is coming soon. https://t.co/xpX7go3cVr

In addition to the aforementioned items, fans are provided with an amazing chance to modify a fairly large number of the collaborative items. Start customizing via Vans Customs and bring the magical world to life.

Furthermore, you're advised to stay tuned or sign up to the label's official website to receive quick updates on the arriving capsule collection, scheduled for August 26.

