Where to buy Stranger Things x Vans Old Skool Hellfire Club sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

After partnering with Blends last week, Vans is now taking up a pop-culture route with a partnership with the highly-coveted Netflix series Stranger Things. To celebrate the teenage sci-fi show's latest season 4, Vans will be releasing a Hellfire club-themed apparel and footwear range, which will comprise the skate label's beloved silhouettes - Old Skool, Authentic, and Sk8 Hi.

One of the Reddit accounts, @u/thesameking25 took to the platform to give the leaked pictures and the first look at the Old Skool silhouette, which is dressed in the Hellfire-themed makeover. The rest of the collection is still under wraps and is highly awaited by the skate label's consumers and Stranger Things' fans. The collection is slated to be released globally via Vans on Friday, August 26, 2022.

More about the upcoming Stranger Things x Vans Old Skool Hellfire Club-themed shoes

forthcoming Stranger Things x Vans Old Skool Hellfire Club-themed shoes (Image via @u/thesamking25 // Reddit)

The official Dungeons & Dragons club at the Hawkins High School, dubbed the Hellfire Club, is an important part of the Netflix series Stranger Things storyline. Although fans will have to wait until July 1 to see the Hawkins' kids take on the Vecna (cult of the Vecna campaign), the online series has already garnered a huge fan base for the Hellfire Club.

The latest Vans x Stranger Things collection is inspired by the ongoing 4th season of the series. Fit for the fans of Dustin, Mike, and the rest of the D&D party from the season, the shoe is dressed in a spooky yet classic theme.

The inspiration behind the shoe is clear from a single look, and fans of the Hellfire club can instantly relate.

The Old Skool sneakers' uppers are constructed out of canvas material donned in black base. The black base contrasts with thunderbolt graphics accentuated in a vibrant red hue reminiscent of Stranger Things' upside-down lava trying to break into the normal world. The upper also accentuates the Hellfire demon logo on the lateral side.

The medial side of the shoes features the club's emblem and lettering in white, alongside the iconic Dungeons & Dragons dice. Other details include a stretched-out chain link graphic constructed from white leather stripes on the sides in a wave-esque pattern.

Other details include doodle-like graphics on the back heels and midsoles, including a flaming sword, demon motif, and an axe with "Hell can Wait" lettering on it seen on the midsole. The sneakers appear as if they are pre-loved and well-worn, as the white vulcanized sole has a worn-in look along with hand-drawn-like graphics and several doodles.

The worn, distressed denim overlays over the sneakers give a vibe that the sneakers were already worn by the characters throughout the final blow-out battle, courtesy of the Hellfire Club. The faded, dirty yellow laces finish off the Old Skool Hellfire Club sneakers look.

The sneakers will accompany collaborative co-branded hangtags, special custom packaging, and insoles. The Stranger Things x Vans Old Skool Hellfire Club-inspired sneakers with the rest of the footwear and apparel range are expected to be released on the official e-commerce site of the skate label on August 26, 2022.

