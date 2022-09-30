Where to buy Jordan Luka 1 Racer Blue shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Swoosh’s flagship sublabel, Jordan Brand, is building upon its existing partnership with Dallas Mavericks’ star player Luka Doncic with an all-new Racer Blue Jordan Luka 1. The shoe is getting ready for release in October this year.

As per reports, the upcoming Jordan Luka 1 Racer Blue rendition is expected to arrive on October 11, 2022. This stylish footwear will be purchasable for $110. Readers can look out for the new colorway in the retail shops of both Nike and its affiliated retail merchants.

Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 1 shoe appears in Racer Blue makeup with ghost green and racer pink accents

Take a detailed look at the impending Jordan Luka 1 Racer Blue sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The innovative design of Jordan Luka 1, which debuted earlier this year, features a revolutionary IsoPlate system in addition to its comprehensive Formula 23 performance foam. This advanced foam is integrated into the midsole of this silhouette.

These upgrades align with Luka Doncic’s sneaky, off-speed performance on the court. The silhouette is the latest in a long line of ground-breaking Jordan Brand performance technologies, including the Eclipse Plate and Flight Plate, which made their debut in Air Jordan 34 and Air Jordan 28, respectively.

Ever since its induction, Jordan Brand has teased many new colorways with no signs of slowing down. So far, we have already seen Matador Red, Football Grey, Quai 54, Signal Blue, and Neo Turquoise iterations. While sneakerheads were waiting for the arrival of these teased variants, a new Racer Blue edition was also added to the list.

The newly created Racer Blue edition draws influence from Luka’s notably dynamic approach to the game on the court and his lively demeanor off the court. The stitched forefoot structure, which is accented by a significant representation of Racer Blue, gives a faint purple lining that is color-matched via a sleek perforated tongue and soft heel tab.

Touches of vibrant Ghost Green hues are noticeable on the heel pull tabs. These green elements also appear in the form of branding accents that are added to the heel counters and the sole units. Part of the forefoot tread is treated with these green tones. Additionally, the Racer Pink hues are used on the back heels to cheer up the established light and dark spectrum.

The midfoot area features baby blue molded decorations of the midsoles, which are coupled with speckles of dominating hot pink shade next to the thin nylon laces, while the last assortment of vibrant hues fills the tread.

When shifting from front to back, the IsoPlate foot structure secures the foot by enveloping the lateral forefoot to maintain the player's control over the footbed. When a player moves from side to side, such as during a Euro step or a defensive slide, these incorporated Formula 23 foam gives them a light, springy ride and encourages them to move forward.

The lateral side of the top is accomplished with breathable Flightwire cables that aid in keeping the foot in place.

Mark your calendars for the latest colorway of the distinctive Jordan Luka 1 Racer Blue colorway that will drop on Tuesday, October 11. With a fixed price tag of $110 for each pair, these shoes will be delivered by the Swoosh’s online store, alongside a few other affiliated retail vendors.

Fans can sign up to the shoe company’s official website for further updates on the launch of the aforementioned variants.

