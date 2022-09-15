Where to buy Jordan Luka 1 Football Grey shoes? Price and more details explored 

The Swoosh label’s leading offshoot Jordan Brand is making preparations for the launch of a fresh colorway of Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 1 silhouette. The color palette, dubbed "Football Grey," is inspired by Real Madrid, a team significant in the player's rise to fame.

The Jordan Luka 1 "Football Grey" edition is expected to hit the market in the coming weeks. These limited edition pairs will be priced at $110 for each pair.

Readers will be able to buy these sneakers from Nike’s online store as well as a few other Nike Basketball retail partners.

Jordan Luka 1 comes in Football Grey colorway with volt and blue overlays

Take a detailed look at the impending Jordan Luka 1 Football Grey sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Luka Doncic is only the sixth NBA player in Jumpman history to have his own signature shoe after striking a deal with the company in 2019.

The player had another significant revelation planned for his 2022 play-off debut. Earlier this year, Luka introduced his first signature shoe named Luka 1 with Jordan Brand. Luka 1 featured several innovative Jordan elements while staying true to Doncic's preferred low-top style.

For the unfamiliar, Doncic is a basketball superstar from Europe. He has already established himself as a world class talent in the NBA. Since he lived in Europe prior to signing with the NBA, Luka was able to gain professional experience with Real Madrid in the EuroLeague.

The player established his credentials by winning the EuroLeague in his final season with the team in 2017-18 and receiving numerous awards, including league MVP. His rising fame prompted Jordan Brand to give Jordan Luka 1, a new look, inspired by Real Madrid.

The new Real Madrid-inspired colour scheme includes touches of Football Grey/Volt-Dark Marina Blue-Sail and unmistakably establishes the theme's connection due to its predominantly gray design and vibrant Madrid touches.

The toe tops and other adjoining areas are defined by crisp white mudguards, which are covered in blue and white striped underlays. The flat white lace loops finish off the all-blue perforated tongue flaps.

The Volt touches are prominent on the blue tongues as well as the insoles, which are imprinted with Nike's Circularity design. This design emphasises the shoe's sustainable approach as well as its support for the Swoosh label's Move to Zero initiative.

The white and blue heel counters on the backs are highlighted by orange and yellow striped pull tabs, with blue fabric inner linings. The essential features of the court-ready sneaker include a comprehensive Formula 23 foam midsole, new IsoPlate foot structure, and an upper with breathability-focused Flightwire cable technology.

The IsoPlate foot frame secures the foot by wrapping around the medial forefoot, allowing players to maintain control of the footbed as they move from front to back. The Formula 23 foam helps the player when they move from side to side, such as during a step-back, crossover, or tactical slide.

The perforated Flightwire cables on the top's lateral side help keep the foot in place.

Luka Donkicks @LukaDonkicks Jordan Luka 1 “Natural Habitat”



“This colorway of my home country Slovenia, it represents its colors,” he says. “It means a lot to me because it is my hometown. This is a special shoe. The green with the logo. The insole is green. It represents all the green stuff in Slovenia.” Jordan Luka 1 “Natural Habitat” “This colorway of my home country Slovenia, it represents its colors,” he says. “It means a lot to me because it is my hometown. This is a special shoe. The green with the logo. The insole is green. It represents all the green stuff in Slovenia.” https://t.co/gkWB3fRREt

Finally, the translucent sole units feature Jumpman insignia near the heel counters as well as neon orange and volt color hits throughout.

Keep an eye out for the limited-edition Jordan Luka 1 "Football Grey" shoes. Although no official release dates have been announced, these shoes will retail for $110 and will be available through Nike's online store as well as other retail outlets.

