Where to buy Air Jordan 1 Low Triple White shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Jordan Brand is preparing for the release of the newly created "Triple White" rendition of the iconic Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette. This classic colorway will feature leather panels used throughout the uppers.

The upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low "Triple White" edition is set to release on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Readers will be able to purchase these pairs from Nike's e-commerce website as well as a few other affiliated retail merchants.

They will be sold for $110 per pair. Fans can also inquire with stockists such as StockX about different price ranges.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Low shoe will arrive in all-white leather overlays

Michael Jordan's footwear company works on new designs and models all year, but the Air Jordan 1 is one design that has played a significant role in the brand's enormous success and in making it a household name for fashionable footwear. Therefore, Jordan Brand never compromises on the Air Jordan 1 and constantly introduces new colorways and upgraded models of the shoe.

On its website, the Oregon-based shoe label describes the origin and heritage of the first silhouette as follows:

“Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took to the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will, while capturing the imaginations of fans worldwide.”

Not long ago, the shoe company released colorways of the low-top variant of the silhouette in "White Gym Red," "True Blue," "Multicolored," "Light Olive," and "Royal Toe," among others. In addition to these, a "Triple White" rendition is being prepared to kick off the label's September 2022 release.

Tinker Hatfield's Air Jordan 1 will be available in "Triple White," with premium white leather uppers. The shoe is made up of sleek leather panels with matching details and branding marks all over.

To begin, the white toe caps' radially aligned perforations are contoured with white leather mudguards. The tongue flaps are made of similar white tones and are located near the toes.

These tongue flaps feature white eyelets and white lace fasteners on top, as well as a matching Jumpman logo embroidered near the neck. The uppers' lateral sides are adorned with standard white swoosh overlays.

Furthermore, the shoes' inner linings are made of white textiles. In keeping with the all-white aesthetic, the white insoles feature similar Jumpman branding accents. White heel counters are embellished with the Air Jordan wing logo in white stitching on the back.

All-white midsoles are joined with similar rubber outer sole units to complete the aesthetics. These midsoles feature extensive Air units for improved traction and comfort.

Mark your calendars for the release of the new Air Jordan 1 Low "Triple White" sneakers on Thursday, September 1. These units will be delivered via Nike and other partnering retail sellers for a list price of $110. You can also sign up for Nike's e-commerce website to receive timely updates on the upcoming shoe.

