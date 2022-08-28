Where to buy Nike Air More Uptempo Wheat shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Nike's creatives are expanding the silhouette catalog with new high-top versions of the Nike Air More Uptempo sneakers. The upcoming Nike Air More Uptempo Wheat colorway will hit the market on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 7.30 PM.

Interested buyers will be able to purchase these pairs from Nike’s SNKRS app, alongside a few other retail partners. The retail price for these shoes will be $170.

Nike Air More Uptempo shoes will arrive in Wheat and Gum Light Brown quilted overlays

Take a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Long after its initial release, the Nike Air More Uptempo remains one of the most prominent designs in the Nike Basketball-style repertoire. In the previous months, the Swoosh label has debuted a bunch of new styles and color selections for the silhouette like “Volt,” “Red Toe,” “Limestone,” “Off-White,” “Cargo Khaki,” to name a few.

Some of these have already hit the sneaker market, while others are still on the way. The description of the Nike Air More Uptempo Wheat and Gum Light Brown shoes on the brand’s web page reads:

“Step into off-court elegance with this exclusive take on the Air More Uptempo. Soft, richly colored leather and a custom hoops-inspired monogram on the graffiti-style graphics put a fashion-forward twist on the '90s hoops icon. Always a bold favorite, this impeccably crafted iteration makes every day a special occasion. Visible Air cushioning delivers the comfort you need, while elastic straps over the tongue keep your style sharp whether you rock them laced or unlaced.”

The sneaker, which is endorsed by Scottie Pippen, recently debuted in a "Wheat" colorway. Previously, the Air Max-cushioned offering was available in boot colorways, but none of these previous versions featured a quilted pattern in their profiles.

The textured leather panels, for starters, are used throughout the uppers of the sneakers. The toe tops have visible swooshes that are framed by mudguards. Eyelets and lace loops near the toes surround the meshed tongue flaps. Pull tabs attached to the neck are included with these tongues.

The laterals in this case are adorned with pop art-inspired details and perforated leather underlays. The perforated leathers are then adorned with large quilted AIR lettering.

The transparent and glossy protruding swooshes embedded on the back heels complete the uppers. The remaining leather panels of the heels are embellished with NIKE textures.

A crisp white EVA foam midsole is banded together with a light gum brown gripping solution underfoot to complete this high-top. Small swooshes appear near the heels of the outer sole units. With an obvious Air unit incorporated between the mid and outsoles, the sole unit appears to be a done in 1990s style.

Make a note of the upcoming Nike Air More Uptempo Wheat release date, which is set for Tuesday, September 20, 2022. With a price label of $170, these quilted designs will be purchasable from the Nike’s SNKRS app and a few other retail vendors.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal